La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Victory Pro Wrestling, presento su evento VPW Insanity, el cual tuvo lugar el 11 de noviembre desde Pro Game Athletics en Bay Shore, New York.

Victory Pro Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Bay Shore, New York, Estados Unidos. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.

► Resultados Victory Pro Wrestling

Dezmond Cole venció a Hayden Backlund

Working Class (Diego El Trabajador & Sweeper) vencieron a The Wild Boyz (Tristian Kyle & Will Straus)

VPW New York State Title Match: Dante Drago retuvo ante JJ Doze

Cain Industries (Adam Cain & KJ Mack) vencieron a QGTM (Jey Mesias & Pat Fitzpatrick)

Sinn Bodhi venció a Anthony Gangone

VPW Tag Team Title Match: The Rat Bastards (Adam Kirkland & Zander Torres) retuvieron ante Even Stevens (Stephen Azure & Steve Somerset)

VPW Women’s Title Three Way Match: Unwilting Tatiana retuvo ante Brittnie Brooks y Nahir Robles

VPW Title Match: Bryce Donovan venció a Jack Tomlinson para convertirse en nuevo campeón