La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Victory Pro Wrestling, presento su evento VPW  Disorderly Conduct, el cual tuvo lugar el 9 de diciembre desde Pro Game Athletics en Bay Shore, New York.

Victory Pro Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Bay Shore, New York, Estados Unidos. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano con talentos  regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.

► Resultados Victory Pro Wrestling

Superluchas - Resultados Logotipo de Victory Pro Wrestling.

  1. The Body Snatchers (DK Lewis & Marvelous) vencieron a El Magnifico Uno & JJ Doze
  2. Dr. Cool venció a Oxx Adams, R1 y Zakk Ramses
  3. Pretty Wild (Tristian Kyle & Will Straus) vencieron a The Working Class (Diego El Trabajador & Sweeper)
  4. Freya The Slaya venció a Clara Carreras
  5. Coffee Table Street Fight: Phil Cardigan venció a Evil Kip
  6. VPW New York State Title Match: Dante Drago retuvo ante Stephen Azure
  7. VPW Tag Team Title Match: The Rat Bastards (Adam Kirkland & Zander Torres) retuvieron ante Cain Industries (Adam Cain & KJ Mack) by DQ
LA LUCHA SIGUE...
