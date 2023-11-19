La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Victory Pro Wrestling, presento su evento VPW Fighting For Joey, el cual tuvo lugar el 18 de noviembre desde AMVETS Post 18 en East Islip, New York.
Victory Pro Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Bay Shore, New York, Estados Unidos. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.
► Resultados Victory Pro Wrestling
- BCP Tag Team Title Match: The Scotaricans (Dave Rivera & KJ Mack) retuvieron ante Ronnie Moses & Stephen Azure
- Nick Robles venció a JJ Doze
- Absolute Greatness (Alvin Alvarez & Brother Greatness) vencieron a Matt Rivera & Robert Franklin
- QGTM (Jey Mesias & Pat Fitzpatrick) vencieron a Pretty Wild (Tristian Kyle & Will Straus)
- Three Way Match: Kaide Lothbrok venció a Dr. Cool y Nix Wilde
- VPW Tag Team Title Match: The Rat Bastards (Adam Kirkland & Zander Torres) retuieron ante Clara Carreras & Mr. James
- Adam Cain venció a Anthony Young
- VPW Women’s Title Match: Unwilting Tatiana retuvo ante Peg Asa
- Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) vencieron a Delta House (Dante Drago & Jack Tomlinson)