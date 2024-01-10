Resultados Ultimate Wrestling Federation 7 de enero 2024 | Resurgence

La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Ultimate Wrestling Federation, presento su evento UWF Resurgence, el cual tuvo lugar el 7 de enero 2024 desde UWF Arena en Colbert, Georgia.
Ultimate Wrestling Federation es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Colbert, Georgia, Estados Unidos, la misma presenta eventos en todo el territorio norteamericano con talento regional con grandes shows y combates.
► Resultados Ultimate Wrestling Federation
- Curtis Coleman venció a Alexander Lev
- The Standard & Austin Thorne vencieron a Jacob Ashworth, Justin Sane & Kyle Phillips
- Saint Edward venció a Nicky Hyde
- EZV venció a Bobby Flaco
- Braden Matthew venció a Stevie Ray Frost
- CB Suave venció a Rico Gonzalez
- UWF Tag Team Title Match: Curtis Coleman & Marcus Adams retuvieron ante The Summit Fight Club (Brino Royce & Luka Daniels)
- UWF Heavyweight Title No Holds Barred Match: Nick Halen retuvo ante Caleb Crocker