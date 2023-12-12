Resultados Ultimate Wrestling Federation 10 de diciembre 2023 | Starclash

por
Superluchas - Un cartel del evento de lucha Starclash con los resultados de Ultimate Wrestling Federation el 10 de diciembre de 2023.

La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Ultimate Wrestling Federation, presento su evento UWF Starclash, el cual tuvo lugar el 10 de diciembre desde UWF Arena en Colbert, Georgia.

Ultimate Wrestling Federation es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Colbert, Georgia, Estados Unidos, la misma presenta eventos en todo el territorio norteamericano con talento regional con grandes shows y combates.

► Resultados Ultimate Wrestling Federation

Superluchas - El logotipo de la UWF sobre un fondo negro, que muestra el evento del 12 de noviembre de 2023.

  1. Standard (??? & ???) vencieron a Kyle Phillips & The Beer Joint Brawler
  2. The Summit Fight Club (Brino Royce & Luka Daniels) vencieron a Cyclone & Ezekiel Moon
  3. EZV venció a Rico Gonzalez
  4. Santa Claus venció a Stevie Ray Frost
  5. UWF Tag Team Title Match: Curtis Coleman & Marcus Adams retuvieron ante The Nawfside Heroes (Jose Manuel & Shoota Gabe)
  6. UWF Heritage Title Match: Jacob Ashworth retuvo ante Austin Thorne
  7. Chairs Match: Saint Edward venció a Justin Sane
  8. UWF Heavyweight Title Match: Nick Halen retuvo ante Caleb Crocker
LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

Archivo de artículos