La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Ultimate Wrestling Federation, presento su evento UWF Starclash, el cual tuvo lugar el 10 de diciembre desde UWF Arena en Colbert, Georgia.
Ultimate Wrestling Federation es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Colbert, Georgia, Estados Unidos, la misma presenta eventos en todo el territorio norteamericano con talento regional con grandes shows y combates.
► Resultados Ultimate Wrestling Federation
- Standard (??? & ???) vencieron a Kyle Phillips & The Beer Joint Brawler
- The Summit Fight Club (Brino Royce & Luka Daniels) vencieron a Cyclone & Ezekiel Moon
- EZV venció a Rico Gonzalez
- Santa Claus venció a Stevie Ray Frost
- UWF Tag Team Title Match: Curtis Coleman & Marcus Adams retuvieron ante The Nawfside Heroes (Jose Manuel & Shoota Gabe)
- UWF Heritage Title Match: Jacob Ashworth retuvo ante Austin Thorne
- Chairs Match: Saint Edward venció a Justin Sane
- UWF Heavyweight Title Match: Nick Halen retuvo ante Caleb Crocker