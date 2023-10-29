Resultados TWE Chattanooga 28 de octubre 2023 | Nightmare on Dayton Boulevard 2023

por
Superluchas - Un cartel que muestra a un grupo de luchadores en el evento Resultados TWE Chattanooga.

La empresa de lucha libre independiente, TWE Chattanooga, presento su evento Nightmare on Dayton Boulevard 2023, el cual tuvo lugar el 28 de octubre desde TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennessee. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por IWTV.

► Resultados TWE Chattanooga

Logotipo de lucha libre profesional con "Captain's Strap" para el evento TWE de Chattanooga el 12 de agosto de 2023.

  1. Sigrid Daughter Of Tyr venció a Tommy Davis
  2. Four Way Match: Anakin Murphy venció a Count Noctis, Diego Hill y Shawn Kemp
  3. Kasey Owens venció a Chase Holiday
  4. Manders venció a Josh Locke
  5. Three Way Tag Team Match for the TWE Tag Team Championships: Totally Shook (Jamesen Shook & Pha’Nesse) vencieron a KOBK (Hardway Heeter & Sean Campbell) (c) and Erron Wade para convertirse en nuevos campeones
  6. Derek Neal venció a Bojack
  7. Brett Ison venció a  Tank
  8. TWE Championship Match: Darian Bengston retuvo ante Owen Knight to retain the TWE Championship
LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

Archivo de artículos