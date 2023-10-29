La empresa de lucha libre independiente, TWE Chattanooga, presento su evento Nightmare on Dayton Boulevard 2023, el cual tuvo lugar el 28 de octubre desde TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennessee. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por IWTV.
► Resultados TWE Chattanooga
- Sigrid Daughter Of Tyr venció a Tommy Davis
- Four Way Match: Anakin Murphy venció a Count Noctis, Diego Hill y Shawn Kemp
- Kasey Owens venció a Chase Holiday
- Manders venció a Josh Locke
- Three Way Tag Team Match for the TWE Tag Team Championships: Totally Shook (Jamesen Shook & Pha’Nesse) vencieron a KOBK (Hardway Heeter & Sean Campbell) (c) and Erron Wade para convertirse en nuevos campeones
- Derek Neal venció a Bojack
- Brett Ison venció a Tank
- TWE Championship Match: Darian Bengston retuvo ante Owen Knight to retain the TWE Championship