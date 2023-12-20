La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Southern States Pro Wrestling, presento su evento SSW, el cual tuvo lugar el 17 de diciembre desde Monkey Wrench Brewing en Suwanee, Georgia. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por Youtube.
Southern States Pro Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Georgia, Estados Unidos. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.
► Resultados Southern States Pro Wrestling
- Ashton Starr venció a The Kenway
- SSP Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Three Way Match: The Nawfside Heroes (Jose Manuel & Shoota Gabe) vencieron a The Seventh Sons (Aaron Dallas & Duncan Mitchell Avecilla) y Exotic Youth (Cornelious Pepperbottom & Zach Mosley)
- Dylan Lesynd venció a Michael Solar
- Trever Aeon (w/Taliaferro) venció a Sean Nelson (w/Donald Jaykes)
- Sunny Daze (w/Diamond Sheik) venció a Dave Stage
- SSP Tag Team Title Match: The Dudes In Kimonos (Frankie Filto & KayJay Impala) retuvieron ante The Business (Caleb Teninty & KC Rocker)
- Bryce Cannon venció a Chip Day