Resultados Ruthless Pro Wrestling 12 de agosto 2023 | King Of The Kill

por
El cartel de "King of the Kill" muestra a un hombre barbudo, programado para Resultados Ruthless Pro Wrestling el 12 de julio de 2023.

La empresa, Ruthless Pro Wrestling, presento su evento King Of The Kill , el cual tuvo lugar el 12 de agosto desde VFW Hall in Maybee, Michigan. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por IWTV.

Ruthless Pro Wrestling es una promoción de lucha libre independiente con sede en los Estados Unidos. RPW es conocido por organizar eventos de lucha libre en vivo con una combinación de talentos locales y luchadores del circuito independiente.

► Resultados Ruthless Pro Wrestling

El cartel del despiadadamente competitivo evento King Of The Kill, que tendrá lugar el 12 de agosto de 2023 por Resultados Ruthless Pro Wrestling.

  1. RPW Deathmatch Championship Match: Randi West retuvo ante Chuck Stein & Mongo
  2. King Of The Kill First Round Death Match: Dr. Redacted venció a Crazy King
  3. King Of The Kill First Round Death Match: Hoodfoot venció a Judge Joe Dred
  4. King Of The Kill First Round Death Match: Tommy Vendetta venció a Remington Rhor
  5. King Of The Kill First Round Death Match: Joel Bateman venció a SHLAK via referee’s decision
  6. RPW Tag Team Championship Match: Midwest Scum (Dread King Logan & Zach Thomas) (c) vs. Hardcore 69 (Mad Man Pondo & Shadow WX) termino en empate
  7. King Of The Kill Semi Finals Death Match: Dr Redacted venció a Hoodfoot
  8. King Of The Kill Semi Finals Death Match: Tommy Vendetta venció a Joel Bateman
  9. RPW Kamikaze Championship Match: Schwartzy retuvo ante Herzog
  10. King Of The Kill Finals: Tommy Vendetta venció a Dr Redacted
LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

- Amante de la lucha libre y las arte marciales mixtas - Autor en SuperLuchas desde agosto de 2012 - Editor en SuperLuchas

Archivo de artículos