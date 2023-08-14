La empresa, Ruthless Pro Wrestling, presento su evento King Of The Kill , el cual tuvo lugar el 12 de agosto desde VFW Hall in Maybee, Michigan. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por IWTV.

Ruthless Pro Wrestling es una promoción de lucha libre independiente con sede en los Estados Unidos. RPW es conocido por organizar eventos de lucha libre en vivo con una combinación de talentos locales y luchadores del circuito independiente.

► Resultados Ruthless Pro Wrestling

RPW Deathmatch Championship Match: Randi West retuvo ante Chuck Stein & Mongo King Of The Kill First Round Death Match: Dr. Redacted venció a Crazy King King Of The Kill First Round Death Match: Hoodfoot venció a Judge Joe Dred King Of The Kill First Round Death Match: Tommy Vendetta venció a Remington Rhor King Of The Kill First Round Death Match: Joel Bateman venció a SHLAK via referee’s decision RPW Tag Team Championship Match: Midwest Scum (Dread King Logan & Zach Thomas) (c) vs. Hardcore 69 (Mad Man Pondo & Shadow WX) termino en empate King Of The Kill Semi Finals Death Match: Dr Redacted venció a Hoodfoot King Of The Kill Semi Finals Death Match: Tommy Vendetta venció a Joel Bateman RPW Kamikaze Championship Match: Schwartzy retuvo ante Herzog King Of The Kill Finals: Tommy Vendetta venció a Dr Redacted