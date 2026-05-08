Resultados ROH on HonorClub (7 de mayo 2026) | MxM TV vs. The Rascalz

por
Logo Ring of Honor ROH

La más reciente tanda de grabaciones de ROH sobre los los WJCT Studios de Jacksonville (Florida, EEUU), realizada el pasado 6 de abril, siguió dando de sí, con un nuevo episodio de la empresa vía HonorClub este jueves.

Nueve luchas se anunciaron para el capítulo: Red Velvet (c) vs. Rachael Ellering en un «proving ground» por una oportunidad al Campeonato Mundial Femenil de Televisión ROH, Eddie Kingston y Ortiz vs. The Infantry, Adam Priest y Tommy Billington vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, Bang Bang Gang vs. The WorkHorsemen, MxM TV vs. The Rascalz, Action Andretti vs. Nathan Cruz, Alec Price y Jordan Oliver vs. The Frat House, The Premier Athletes vs. «Main Man» Oro y Kiran Grey y Josh Woods vs. BEEF bajo reglas puras.

Completando el cartel, se anunció la implicación de Spanish Announce Project y The Colons y además, Jay Lethal, Blake Christian y Lee Johnson se sentaron a charlar con Caprice Coleman.

Resultados ROH on HonorClub (30 de abril 2026) | TMDK vs. Don Callis Family

 

► Resultados ROH on HonorClub (07-05-2026)

rohwrestling.com

 

  • Eddie Kingston y Ortiz derrotaron a The Infantry (Shawn Dean y Carlie Bravo).
  • LUCHA DE REGLAS PURAS: Josh Woods derrotó a BEEF.
  • Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson y Ace Austin) derrotaron a The WorkHorsemen.
  • Zayda Steel enfrentará a Hyan la semana que viene para determinar la sustituta de Persephone en el Survival of the Fittest de Supercard Of Honor
  • Action Andretti derrotó a Nathan Cruz.
  • Alec Price y Jordan Oliver derrotaron a The Frat House (Cole Karter y Griff Garrison).
  • Spanish Announce Project y The Colons derrotaron a Better Together (Hadar Horvitz y Ori Gold), Alexander Lev y Hunter James.
  • The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese y Ariya Daivari) derrotaron a «Main Man» Oro y Kiran Grey.
  • Jay Lethal acabó enfadado con Caprice Coleman luego de que este le preguntara si de ganar Blake Christian en Supercard Of Honor sería el primer retador al Campeonato Mundial ROH. 
  • PROVING GROUND POR UNA OPORTUNIDAD AL CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL DE TELEVISIÓN ROH: Red Velvet (c) derrotó a Rachael Ellering.
  • Red Velvet defenderá el Campeonato Mundial Femenil de Televisión ante Viva Van en Supercard Of Honor. 
  • Adam Priest y Tommy Billington derrotaron a Grizzled Young Veterans.
  • The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed y Zachary Wentz) derrotaron a MxM TV (Johnny TV, Mansoor y Mason Madden).

 

Rafael Indi rafaelinaresindiano@gmail.com | @rafael_indi

Archivo de artículos