La más reciente tanda de grabaciones de ROH sobre los los WJCT Studios de Jacksonville (Florida, EEUU), realizada el pasado 6 de abril, siguió dando de sí, con un nuevo episodio de la empresa vía HonorClub este jueves.
Nueve luchas se anunciaron para el capítulo: Red Velvet (c) vs. Rachael Ellering en un «proving ground» por una oportunidad al Campeonato Mundial Femenil de Televisión ROH, Eddie Kingston y Ortiz vs. The Infantry, Adam Priest y Tommy Billington vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, Bang Bang Gang vs. The WorkHorsemen, MxM TV vs. The Rascalz, Action Andretti vs. Nathan Cruz, Alec Price y Jordan Oliver vs. The Frat House, The Premier Athletes vs. «Main Man» Oro y Kiran Grey y Josh Woods vs. BEEF bajo reglas puras.
Completando el cartel, se anunció la implicación de Spanish Announce Project y The Colons y además, Jay Lethal, Blake Christian y Lee Johnson se sentaron a charlar con Caprice Coleman.
Resultados ROH on HonorClub (30 de abril 2026) | TMDK vs. Don Callis Family
► Resultados ROH on HonorClub (07-05-2026)
- Eddie Kingston y Ortiz derrotaron a The Infantry (Shawn Dean y Carlie Bravo).
- LUCHA DE REGLAS PURAS: Josh Woods derrotó a BEEF.
- Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson y Ace Austin) derrotaron a The WorkHorsemen.
- Zayda Steel enfrentará a Hyan la semana que viene para determinar la sustituta de Persephone en el Survival of the Fittest de Supercard Of Honor.
- Action Andretti derrotó a Nathan Cruz.
- Alec Price y Jordan Oliver derrotaron a The Frat House (Cole Karter y Griff Garrison).
- Spanish Announce Project y The Colons derrotaron a Better Together (Hadar Horvitz y Ori Gold), Alexander Lev y Hunter James.
- The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese y Ariya Daivari) derrotaron a «Main Man» Oro y Kiran Grey.
- Jay Lethal acabó enfadado con Caprice Coleman luego de que este le preguntara si de ganar Blake Christian en Supercard Of Honor sería el primer retador al Campeonato Mundial ROH.
- PROVING GROUND POR UNA OPORTUNIDAD AL CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL DE TELEVISIÓN ROH: Red Velvet (c) derrotó a Rachael Ellering.
- Red Velvet defenderá el Campeonato Mundial Femenil de Televisión ante Viva Van en Supercard Of Honor.
- Adam Priest y Tommy Billington derrotaron a Grizzled Young Veterans.
- The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed y Zachary Wentz) derrotaron a MxM TV (Johnny TV, Mansoor y Mason Madden).
A huge six-man tag team showdown is set as MxM TV (@TheRealMorrison, @suavemansoor and @GREATBLACKOTAKU) battle The Rascalz (@TheBadReed, @ZacharyWentz and @dezmondxavier)!— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 8, 2026
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