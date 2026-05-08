La más reciente tanda de grabaciones de ROH sobre los los WJCT Studios de Jacksonville (Florida, EEUU), realizada el pasado 6 de abril, siguió dando de sí, con un nuevo episodio de la empresa vía HonorClub este jueves.

Nueve luchas se anunciaron para el capítulo: Red Velvet (c) vs. Rachael Ellering en un «proving ground» por una oportunidad al Campeonato Mundial Femenil de Televisión ROH, Eddie Kingston y Ortiz vs. The Infantry, Adam Priest y Tommy Billington vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, Bang Bang Gang vs. The WorkHorsemen, MxM TV vs. The Rascalz, Action Andretti vs. Nathan Cruz, Alec Price y Jordan Oliver vs. The Frat House, The Premier Athletes vs. «Main Man» Oro y Kiran Grey y Josh Woods vs. BEEF bajo reglas puras.

Completando el cartel, se anunció la implicación de Spanish Announce Project y The Colons y además, Jay Lethal, Blake Christian y Lee Johnson se sentaron a charlar con Caprice Coleman.

► Resultados ROH on HonorClub (07-05-2026)