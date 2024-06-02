La empresa de lucha libre independiente, RISE Underground Pro Wrestling, presento su evento The Myles Dad Show, el cual tuvo lugar el 31 de mayo 2024 desde Archive 1 Leeds, West Yorkshire,
Inglaterra, Reino Unido.
RISE Underground Pro Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Leeds, West Yorkshire, Inglaterra, Reino Unido. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo su territorio con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.
► Resultados RISE Underground Pro Wrestling
- Dara Diablo & Shreddy vencieron a Caden & Danny O’Doherty and Myles & Myles’ Dad and The TWATS (??? & ???)
- Tim Strange venció a Jacob Hackenbeard
- Women’s Wrestling Underground Title Match: Lizzy Evo venció por descalificación a Nina Samuels
- RISE European Deathmatch Title / RPW Deathmatch Title Monsters Ball Match: Lou Nixon retuvo ante Issac North
- Nathan Black venció a Will Kroos
- No Disqualification Match: Dr. Leonardo Darwin venció a Scott Bell
- RISE Title Three Way Match: Brett Semtex retuvo ante Amir Jordan y BA Rose
- Street Fight: Saxon Huxley venció a Trent Seven