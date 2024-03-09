La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Riot City Wrestling, presento su evento RCW Big Top Beatdown 2024, el cual tuvo lugar el 8 de marzo 2024, desde The Peacock Tent @ Gluttony en Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. El evento fue transmitido en vivo a través de Youtube.
Riot City Wrestling, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. La misma realiza eventos alrededor de todo su territorio, con talento que presentan grandes combates para el disfrute de los aficionados.
► Resultados Riot City Wrestling
- The Kings Of Ruin (HAVOK & Mike Boomer) venció a Snaxx & Vincent Di Maria
- B.O.B. (w/Kai Thorn & Kaitoa) venció a REDSHAW (w/AMT)
- King Of The Fringe Gauntlet Match: Jett Armstrong (w/Dr. Richard Gouda & Jimmy C) venció a Downunder, Matt Hayter, Mr. Cliff y Zak Sabbath
- RCW Emerald Crown Title / RCW Tag Team Title Six Man Tag Team Match: The Old Guard (Chris Basso, Cutthroat (c) [RCW TT] & Dean Brady (c) [RCW EC]) (w/Benjamin Rosenthal) vencieron a Nick Armstrong & The Parea (Eli Theseus & Gabriel Aeros)
- RCW Grand Title Match: DELTA retuvo ante Grimm