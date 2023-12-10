La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Remarkable Wrestling, presento su evento Back to the Hotel, el cual tuvo lugar el 9 de diciembre 2023, desde Port Jefferson Station en Port Jefferson, New York. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por independentwrestling.tv.

Remarkable Wrestling es una promoción de lucha libre independiente que ha ganado popularidad en la comunidad de la lucha libre. El evento Back to the Hotel, presentó una emocionante cartel de luchas, con algunos de los mejores luchadores de AIW compitiendo en el ring.

Resultados Remarkable Wrestling

The Pope venció a Brother Greatness Ryan Clancy venció a Michael Mistretta Zagan Rivers venció a Chet Clancy y Dashing D Thousand Remarkable Tag Team Title Match: Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) retuvieron ante Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) The Trend Setters (Abed Arroniz, Dominick Denaro & Joe Krule) vencieron a Cono Cappuccia & The Slimeballz (Sage Chantz & Tommy Rant) Remarkable Title Match: Dezmond Cole retuvo ante Adam Priest