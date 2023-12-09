Resultados Pro Wrestling Ready 7 de diciembre 2023 | ‘Twas A Night At The Wrestling 2

por
Superluchas - Andy Roberts se enfrenta a Frank Gallo en el evento 'Twas A Night At The Wrestling 2 el 7 de diciembre de 2023.

La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Pro Wrestling Ready, presento su evento Twas A Night At The Wrestling 2, el cual tuvo lugar el 7 de diciembre desde Truth en Leven, Fife, Scotland, Reino Unido.

Pro Wrestling Ready, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Fife, Scotland, Reino Unido. La misma presenta eventos alrededor de todo el territorio escoces, con talentos que presentan buen espectáculos.

► Resultados Pro Wrestling Ready

  1. Hardest Wrestler In Fife Title Fatal 5ife Way Match: Daisy Jenkins venció a Ashley Vega, Emersyn Jayne, Kate Calloway
  2. Leven Street Fight: Tommy Kartel venció a Hunter Sampson
  3. Johnny Lions venció a Umar Mohammed y Zachary Swift
  4. The Par (Robert Balfour & Ross Hunter) (w/Mister Manoval) vencieron a Meat Factory (Craig Berry & John Kerr)
  5. European Heavyweight Title Match: Andy Roberts retuvo ante Frank Gallo
LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

Archivo de artículos