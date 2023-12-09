La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Pro Wrestling Ready, presento su evento Twas A Night At The Wrestling 2, el cual tuvo lugar el 7 de diciembre desde Truth en Leven, Fife, Scotland, Reino Unido.
Pro Wrestling Ready, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Fife, Scotland, Reino Unido. La misma presenta eventos alrededor de todo el territorio escoces, con talentos que presentan buen espectáculos.
► Resultados Pro Wrestling Ready
- Hardest Wrestler In Fife Title Fatal 5ife Way Match: Daisy Jenkins venció a Ashley Vega, Emersyn Jayne, Kate Calloway
- Leven Street Fight: Tommy Kartel venció a Hunter Sampson
- Johnny Lions venció a Umar Mohammed y Zachary Swift
- The Par (Robert Balfour & Ross Hunter) (w/Mister Manoval) vencieron a Meat Factory (Craig Berry & John Kerr)
- European Heavyweight Title Match: Andy Roberts retuvo ante Frank Gallo