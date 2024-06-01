La empresa de lucha libre independiente, True Grit Wrestling, presento su evento PWO Kapitel 7: Battle Zone, el cual tuvo lugar el 13 de enero 2024, desde Barbarahalle en Grünbach am Schneeberg, Niederösterreich, Austria.
Pro Wrestling Österreich, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Neunkirchen, Niederösterreich, Austria, la misma presente eventos en toda su demarcación territorial con talento regional con grandes shows y combates.
► Resultados Pro Wrestling Österreich
- Amboss (Icarus & Laurance Roman) vencieron a Darius & Peter Tihanyi
- David Oliwa venció a Damon Brix
- PWÖ Openweight #1 Contendership 12 Man Battle Zone Royal Rumble: Axel Tischer venció a Binolt Leach and Bullit and Chris Colen and Igoooor and Lucifer Lohan and Metehan and Mirko Panic and Norman Harras and Peter White and Rage y Sultanov
- Ricky Sky venció a Jay Joshua
- Last Woman Standing Match: Moxie venció a Jessy Jay
- PWÖ Tag Team Title Match: Gulyas Bros (Gulyas Vilmos & Gulyas Öcsi) retuvieron ante Team Turbulence (Tommy Tornado & Tommy Torpedo)
- Metehan venció a Peter White
- PWÖ Openweight Title Match: Martn Pain venció a Robert Dreissker para convertirse en nuevo campeón