La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Pro Wrestling Epic, presento su evento PWE Declaration of War, el cual tuvo lugar el 6 de enero 2024 desde St. Bridget Catholic School en Pacific, Missouri, Estados Unidos.
Pro Wrestling Epic, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Illinois, Estados Unidos, la misma presenta eventos en todo su territorio con talento regional con grandes shows y combates.
► Resultados Pro Wrestling Epic
- ATM (w/Jabari King) venció a Johnathan Zulu
- PWE Women’s Title Match: Riley Knocks retuvo ante Nixi XS
- Eagle Eye venció a Jerry Morgan
- Nick Natural (w/Derek Fullerton) venció a Ryxyr Wolfsbane
- PWE Interstate Title Match: Jabari King (w/ATM) venció por descalificación a Kendall Black
- Derek Fullerton (w/Nick Natural) venció a Moondog Murray
- PWE Powerhouse Title Match: Keith Smith Jr. retuvo ante Devin O’Neal (w/Steven O’Neal)
- Brandon Aarons, Kevin Lee Davidson & Tyler Copeland vencieron a The New Guys (Jake Bosche & Scott
- Stanley) & Benjamin Trust (w/Amanda Trust)