La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Premier Wrestling Federation, presento su evento Krule & Unusual Punishment, el cual tuvo lugar el 29 de diciembre, desde The White Eagle en Worcester, Massachusetts. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por IWTV.
Premier Wrestling Federation, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en North Carolina, Estados Unidos. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.
► Resultados Premier Wrestling Federation
- Ella Envy venció a Jada Stone
- PWF Crystal Coast Oceanic Championship & NWA Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino retuvo ante Jaden Newman
- The King’s Gate vencieron a Team CWA
- Kaitlyn Marie venció a Jackson Drake
- Ryan Galeone venció a Diego Hill
- PWF Tag Team Championship: The Ugly Sucklings (Rob Killjoy & White Mike) vencieron por descalificación a Out Of This World (BK Westbrook & Arik Royal)
- PWF Undisputed Championship Match: Krule venció a Bojack para convertirse en nuevo campeón