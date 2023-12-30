Resultados Premier Wrestling Federation 29 de diciembre 2023 | Krule & Unusual Punishment

por
Superluchas - Un volante para un combate de lucha libre entre dos hombres que muestra los Resultados Premier Wrestling Federation 29 de diciembre de 2023.

La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Premier Wrestling Federation, presento su evento Krule & Unusual Punishment, el cual tuvo lugar el 29 de diciembre, desde The White Eagle en Worcester, Massachusetts. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por  IWTV.

Premier Wrestling Federation, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en North Carolina, Estados Unidos. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano con talentos  regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.

► Resultados Premier Wrestling Federation

Superluchas - El logotipo de la Premier Wrestling Federation.

  1. Ella Envy venció a Jada Stone
  2. PWF Crystal Coast Oceanic Championship & NWA Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino retuvo ante Jaden Newman
  3. The King’s Gate vencieron a Team CWA
  4. Kaitlyn Marie venció a Jackson Drake
  5. Ryan Galeone venció a Diego Hill
  6. PWF Tag Team Championship: The Ugly Sucklings (Rob Killjoy & White Mike) vencieron por descalificación a Out Of This World (BK Westbrook & Arik Royal)
  7. PWF Undisputed Championship Match: Krule venció a Bojack para convertirse en nuevo campeón
