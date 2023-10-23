La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Premier Wrestling Federation, presento su evento It’s The Great Powerbomb, Charlie Brown, el cual tuvo lugar el 22 de octubre, desde Newport en North Carolina.
Premier Wrestling Federation, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en North Carolina, Estados Unidos. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.
► Resultados Premier Wrestling Federation
- Oceanic Championship & NWA Jr Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino retuvo ante CW Anderson
- Out Of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) vencieron a Cody Fluffman & Ella Envy
- Three Way Match: Diego Hill venció a Jackson Drake y LDJ
- Kaitlyn Marie venció a Tungsten Redd, Sawdust, Aaron Cox, Trey Havoc, Manny Lo & Metalico
- Three Way Match: Patrick Scott venció a Donnie Ray & Chance Rizer
- PWF Tag Team Championship Match: Out Of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) vencieron a The Longshots (Dylan Crossley & Tenshi X) para convertirse en nuevos campeones
- PWF Undisputed Championship Match: Bojack retuvo ante Jay Malachi