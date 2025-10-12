Resultados OTT Invasion (11 de octubre 2025)

TJ Charles, Campeón Absoluto de RIOT, luchará por el título máximo de OTT
► Nuevo Campeón No Limits
LUCHA ELIMINATORIA DE PAREJAS A CUATRO BANDAS: Liamo & Martin Steers derrotaron a BDE (Big Bad Dirty Nicky & Young Daragh), Cian Noonan & Luke Frehill y Guillermo & Ilija Zarkov.
CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS OTT: Hype Dawgs (Kuro y Mecca) (c) derrotaron a Goldenboy Santos y Damien Corvin para retener el título.
- Carlito derrotó a Nathan Murphy.
- Lucia Lee derrotó a Raven Creed por DQ.
CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL OTT: Big Damo (c) derrotó a TJ Charles para retener el título.
- Renzo Rose y Matthew Bullett Smyth derrotaron a BBB (Mirko Mori y Nico Inverardi).
CAMPEONATO NO LIMITS OTT: Calum Black derrotó a Jay (c) para ganar el título.
When I was checking tickets in the Tivoli, this was the title I watched all the greats that helped establish OTT as one of the top European promotions fight for.— Calum Black (@calum__black) October 12, 2025
Wether you like it or not, I always knew it’d be mine.
Doing it on home ground made it even better.
Yup Drawda pic.twitter.com/gLlpwbDrRZ