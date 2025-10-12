Resultados OTT Invasion (11 de octubre 2025)

► Nuevo Campeón No Limits

  • LUCHA ELIMINATORIA DE PAREJAS A CUATRO BANDAS: Liamo & Martin Steers derrotaron a BDE (Big Bad Dirty Nicky & Young Daragh), Cian Noonan & Luke Frehill y Guillermo & Ilija Zarkov.
  • CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS OTT: Hype Dawgs (Kuro y Mecca) (c) derrotaron a Goldenboy Santos y Damien Corvin para retener el título.
  • Carlito derrotó a Nathan Murphy.
  • Lucia Lee derrotó a Raven Creed por DQ.
  • CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL OTT: Big Damo (c) derrotó a TJ Charles para retener el título.
  • Renzo Rose y Matthew Bullett Smyth derrotaron a BBB (Mirko Mori y Nico Inverardi).
  • CAMPEONATO NO LIMITS OTT: Calum Black derrotó a Jay (c) para ganar el título

 

 

