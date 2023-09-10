La compañía de lucha libre independiente Ohio Valley Wrestling presentó su evento Saturday Night Special – Hard Reset, desde Davis Arena en Louisville, Kentucky. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por FITE TV.

Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) es una promotora de lucha libre profesional estadounidense y un antiguo territorio de desarrollo con sede en Louisville, Kentucky. La compañía está dirigida actualmente por Al Snow, Matt Jones y el alcalde de Louisville, Craig Greenberg.

OVW fue inicialmente una promotora miembro de la National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) desde sus inicios en 1993 hasta 2000, cuando se convirtió en el principal territorio de desarrollo de la World Wrestling Federation, ahora conocida como World Wrestling Entertainment ( WWE ).

Resultados Ohio Valley Wrestling

Donovan Cecil venció a D’Mone Solavino

OVW Kentucky Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Six Way Scramble Match: Star Rider venció a Dimes, Eric Darkstorm, Jared Kripke, TW3 y Ty Vance

Manny Domingo venció a Will Austin

Amazing Maria & Haley J vencieron a PJ Jones & Shalonce Royal

Tony Evans venció a Crixus

OVW Tag Team Title Match: The Overmen (Joe Mack & Luke Kurtis) (w/Shannon The Dude) vencieron a The Derby City Destroyers (Big Zo & Gnarls Garvin) para convertirse en nuevos campeones

The Holy Trinity (Jada Stone, Leila Grey & Tiffany Nieves) vencieron a Freya The Slaya, Harley Jane & Riley Matthews

OVW Rush Title Blindfold Match: Kal Herro retuvo ante Adam Revolver (w/Shannon The Dude)

Jessie Godderz defeats EC3

:::: Not eligible for the matchguide: unknown match length. Click here to send us the missing information. ::::

OVW Heavyweight Title Four Way Match

Jack Vaughn (c) defeats Cash Flo and Mahabali Shera and Tony Gunn