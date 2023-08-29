Resultados New South Pro Wrestling 27 de agosto 2023 | Crossfire II

El folleto de Crossfire II con Resultados New South Pro Wrestling el 27 de agosto de 2023.

La empresa, New South Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Crossfire II, el cual tuvo lugar el 27 de agosto desde New South Event Center en Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

► Resultados New South Pro Wrestling

Logotipo para New South Wrestling Aniversario 8.

Matt Diesel venció a Icon Lee
Garrisaon Creed venció a Evil Nate y Oblivion
New South Upstart Title Match: Dustin Jackson retuvo ante Jordan Kage
Arie Alexander (w/Tony Presley) venció por descalificación a Nurse Mika (w/Scott Diamond)
New South Tag Team Title / New South Upstart Tag Team Title Match: The Box Office Blonds (Adam Swayze & Rex) retuvieron ante Coby Cain & Jimmy Alexander
New South X Division Title Match: Marty Clay retuvo ante Kris Krow by DQ

