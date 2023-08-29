La empresa, New South Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Crossfire II, el cual tuvo lugar el 27 de agosto desde New South Event Center en Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

► Resultados New South Pro Wrestling

Matt Diesel venció a Icon Lee

Garrisaon Creed venció a Evil Nate y Oblivion

New South Upstart Title Match: Dustin Jackson retuvo ante Jordan Kage

Arie Alexander (w/Tony Presley) venció por descalificación a Nurse Mika (w/Scott Diamond)

New South Tag Team Title / New South Upstart Tag Team Title Match: The Box Office Blonds (Adam Swayze & Rex) retuvieron ante Coby Cain & Jimmy Alexander

New South X Division Title Match: Marty Clay retuvo ante Kris Krow by DQ