Noche de apreciación de los fanáticos con acción de lucha libre de Resultados New South Pro Wrestling el 2 de septiembre de 2023 en Action Clash #102.

La empresa de lucha libre independiente, New South Pro Wrestling, presento su show Action Clash #102, el cual tuvo lugar el 2 de septiembre desde Singin’ River Brewing Company, en Florence, Alabama. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por independentwrestling.tv.

► Resultados New South Pro Wrestling

New South Wrestling Aniversario 8.

New South Tag Team Title Match: Akuto Death Society (Chris Crunk & Kevin Ryan) retuvieron ante The Helm (Walker XIII & Zac Johnson)
Donnie Primetime venció a Jamesen Shook
Brennan Cole venció a Damon Stryker
Big Dave venció a Kerry Awful

