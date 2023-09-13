La empresa de lucha libre independiente, New South Pro Wrestling, presento su show Action Clash #102, el cual tuvo lugar el 2 de septiembre desde Singin’ River Brewing Company, en Florence, Alabama. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por independentwrestling.tv.
► Resultados New South Pro Wrestling
New South Tag Team Title Match: Akuto Death Society (Chris Crunk & Kevin Ryan) retuvieron ante The Helm (Walker XIII & Zac Johnson)
Donnie Primetime venció a Jamesen Shook
Brennan Cole venció a Damon Stryker
Big Dave venció a Kerry Awful