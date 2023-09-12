La empresa, New South Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Bash in the Burg, el cual tuvo lugar el 10 de septiembre desde New South Event Center en Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

► Resultados New South Pro Wrestling

Mickey Midas venció a Corey Sparks, Icon Lee y ZDP (w/Ben Shearin & Gaston LaRue)

Texas Bullrope Match: Dalton McKenzie venció a Carson Drake

Shawn Hoodrich venció a Adrian Alexander, Brandon Wolfe y Gaston LaRue (w/Ben Shearin & ZDP)

Kris Krow venció a Berto

New South Cruiserweight Title Match: Myron Reed venció por descalificación a Matt Diesel

New South Tag Team Title / New South Upstart Tag Team Title Match: The Box Office Blonds (Adam Swayze & Rex) retuvieron ante Nick Altima & Wesley Thomas

ROW Heavyweight Title Match: Matty Ice retuvo ante a Aaron Williams

New South Heavyweight Title Match: Lord Crewe retuvo ante AJ Cazana