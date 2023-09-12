Resultados New South Pro Wrestling 10 de septiembre 2023 | Bash In The Burg

Resultados New South Pro Wrestling 10 de septiembre 2023 | Team Diamond vs Presby en Bash In The Burg.

La empresa, New South Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Bash in the Burg, el cual tuvo lugar el 10 de septiembre desde New South Event Center en Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Mickey Midas venció a Corey Sparks, Icon Lee y ZDP (w/Ben Shearin & Gaston LaRue)
Texas Bullrope Match: Dalton McKenzie venció a Carson Drake
Shawn Hoodrich venció a Adrian Alexander, Brandon Wolfe y Gaston LaRue (w/Ben Shearin & ZDP)
Kris Krow venció a Berto
New South Cruiserweight Title Match: Myron Reed venció por descalificación a Matt Diesel
New South Tag Team Title / New South Upstart Tag Team Title Match: The Box Office Blonds (Adam Swayze & Rex) retuvieron ante Nick Altima & Wesley Thomas
ROW Heavyweight Title Match: Matty Ice retuvo ante a Aaron Williams
New South Heavyweight Title Match: Lord Crewe retuvo ante AJ Cazana

