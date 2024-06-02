Resultados Major League Wrestling 1 de junio 2024 │Battle Riot VI

La empresa de lucha libre independiente Major League Wrestling presentó su evento Battle Riot VI el 1 de junio de 2024, desde Center Stage en Atlanta, Georgia, Estados Unidos. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por FITE+.
Battle Riot VI es un evento de lucha libre profesional producido por Major League Wrestling (MLW), que tuvo lugar el 1 de junio de 2024 en el Center Stage de Atlanta, Georgia. Fue el sexto evento bajo la cronología de Battle Riot y el primero que se transmitió en vivo desde Battle Riot II en 2019. El evento se transmitió en el canal de YouTube de MLW, mientras que se grabaron combates adicionales para la próxima nueva temporada de MLW Fusion en BeIN Sports USA. El evento contó con los debuts en el ring de MLW del actor Paul Walter Hauser y el YouTuber Chris Danger.
El 19 de febrero de 2024, se anunció que Battle Riot VI se llevaría a cabo el 1 de junio de 2024 en el Center Stage de Atlanta, Georgia.
Resultados MLW Battle Riot VI
- MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Match: Janai Kai (w/Ikuro Kwon) retuvo ante Delmi Exo (w/Cesar Duran) (6:31)
- Ritual Combat Match: Alex Kane (w/Faye Jackson & Mr. Thomas) venció a AJ Francis
- MLW World Heavyweight Title Match: Satoshi Kojima (w/Okumura) retuvo ante Tom Lawlor
- 40 Man Battle Riot VI Match: Matt Riddle venció a 1 Called Manders and Adam Priest and AKIRA and Alex Kane and Andrew Everett and Arachnaman (Tom Lawlor) and Bad Dude Tito and Bobby Fish and Brett Ryan Gosselin and Chris Danger and CW Anderson and Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Doctor Cornwallis and Ernest Miller and Ikuro Kwon and Jake Crist and Jesus Rodriguez and Jimmy Yang and Josh Bishop and Kim Chee and Mads Krule Krügger and Matthew Justice and Minoru Suzuki and Mistico and Mr. Thomas and Okumura and Paul Walter Hauser and Rickey Shane Page and Rugido and Sami Callihan and Scotty Riggs and Shane Mercer and Slim J and Star Jr. and Suge D and The Masked Assassin (Tom Lawlor) and Timothy Thatcher and Tom Lawlor y Violent J