Resultados Limitless Wrestling | Donovan Dijak vs. Krule

La compañía de lucha libre independiente Limitless Wrestling presentó su evento Bissell Brothers Bash 2026, el cual se llevo a cabo el 27 de marzo 2026, desde Brick South en Portland, Maine, Estados Unidos. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por Youtube.
El viene 27 de marzo, Limitless Wrestling presentó una nueva edición del Bissell Brothers Bash, un evento que, más allá de ser solo una cartelera, se consolidó como una auténtica celebración del espíritu del wrestling alternativo.
El Bissell Brothers Bash 2026 fue un evento notablemente sólido dentro del circuito independiente. Limitless Wrestling volvió a demostrar que entiende perfectamente su identidad, que es priorizar la intensidad en el ring, apostar por talento en ascenso y construir historias que se sienten orgánicas, no forzadas.
Resultados Limitless Wrestling
- Jordan Oliver venció a LJ Cleary
- Milo Mirra venció a Aaron Rourke
- B3CCA venció a Liviyah
- Ace Romero & Scotty 2 Hotty vencieron a B3 (Aaron Ortiz & Anthony Vecchio) (w/B3CCA)
- 23 Hazard venció a Keagan Garland
- Star Struck (Anthony Greene & Channing Thomas) (w/Sidney Bakabella) vencieron a MSP (Aiden Aggro & Daphne DeVille)
- Alec Price venció a Charles Mason
- The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) vencieron a The Verdict (Bryce Donovan & Vinny Scalice) (w/Mark Sterling)
- CONTENDIENTE #1 AL CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL LIMITLESS – BATALLA CAMPAL POR EL CAMPEONATO BISSELL BROTHERS: Aaron Rourke venció a 23 Hazard and Aaron Ortiz and Aaron Rourke and Aiden Aggro and Andy Tyler and Anthony Vecchio and Ashley Vox and Bobby Casale and CPA and DJ Powers and J-Heru and Jermaine Marbury and Jodi Aura and Kalvin Dumont and Leo Sparrow and Milo Mirra and Nick Robles and Omar La Casa y Perry Von Vicious
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL LIMITLESS: Donovan Dijak (w/Sidney Bakabella) (c) retuvo ante Krule
El Bissell Brothers Bash 2026 no fue simplemente otro show independiente; fue una reafirmación del crecimiento de Limitless como uno de los bastiones más consistentes del wrestling moderno fuera de las grandes ligas. Una noche donde el presente brilló, pero, sobre todo, donde el futuro empezó a tomar forma. Puntuación final 8.5/10.