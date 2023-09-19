La empresa de lucha libre independiente, International Bigtime Wrestling, presento su evento IBW, el cual tuvo lugar el 17 de septiembre desde Diversity Festival en Hamtramck, Michigan.

International Bigtime Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Michigan, Estados Unidos. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.

► Resultados International Bigtime Wrestling

Kadeem Ziare Muhammed vs. The Mighty Ox – termino en no contest

Tex Monroe venció a Aztec Warrior

IBW Heavyweight Title Match: Little Fred retuvo ante Kadeem Ziare Muhammed

Little Fred & The Mighty Ox vencieron a Kadeem Ziare Muhammed & Tex Monroe