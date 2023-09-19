Resultados International Bigtime Wrestling 17 de septiembre 2023 | IBW

La empresa de lucha libre independiente, International Bigtime Wrestling, presento su evento IBW, el cual tuvo lugar el 17 de septiembre desde Diversity Festival en Hamtramck, Michigan.

International Bigtime Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Michigan, Estados Unidos. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano con talentos  regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.

► Resultados International Bigtime Wrestling

Kadeem Ziare Muhammed vs. The Mighty Ox – termino en no contest
Tex Monroe venció a Aztec Warrior
IBW Heavyweight Title Match: Little Fred retuvo ante Kadeem Ziare Muhammed
Little Fred & The Mighty Ox vencieron a Kadeem Ziare Muhammed & Tex Monroe

