La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Super Powers Of Wrestling, presento su evento The Boss Battles, el cual tuvo lugar el 18 de febrero 2024, desde Mitchell Fire House en Burlington, New Jersey, Estados Unidos.

Independence Pro Wrestling, es una empresa de lucha libre independiente con sede en Burlington, New Jersey, Estados Unidos. La misma presenta eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano

► Resultados Super Powers of Wrestling

TJ Epixx venció a Curt Robinson Pat Dynamite venció a Ziggy Danger Pat Dynamite venció a Joe Clean PWU Title #1 Contendership Match: Lucky 13 venció a Buffa Aayooo SPO Heavyweight Title Match: Homicide (w/Skillz The Great) retuvo ante Sonny Kiss Two Out Of Three Falls Doors Match: Dan Maff venció a Wrecking Ball Legursky [2:1] SPO Tag Team Title Four Way Match: The BackSeat Boyz (JP Grayson & Tommy Grayson) (w/Dewey Donovan) retuvieron ante Golden Era (Brett Waters & Sean Vanore) y The REP (Dave McCall & Nate Carter) and The Silk City Kings (Bulldog Pittman & Kenny Bengal) Johnny Kashmere & Ric Blade vencieron a Channing Decker & The Feral Face