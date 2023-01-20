Grabado 24 horas después desde el mismo lugar en que transcurrió Hard To Kill, el Center Stage de Atlanta (Georgia), este “Fallout” del PPV dejó los siguientes resultados.

► Resultados Impact Wrestling – Bloodsport en Impact

[The Design (Kon y Angels) (con Deaner) derrotaron a Delirious y Yuya Uemura en Before The Impact]

La emisión en AXS TV abrió con Mickie James, ganadora del estelar de Hard To Kill y a la postre veterana que continúa sobre los rings, portando además el Campeonato Mundial Knockouts. Bully Ray la interrumpió, para luego salir al escenario Tasha Steelz y Savannah Evans, quienes instaron al ex-ECW a atacar a James. “Hardcore Country” no dio un paso atrás, aunque finalmente fue atacada por las rudas, hasta que Frankie Kazarian y Jordynne Grace hicieron el salve.

Para rizar el rizo de este absurdamente genial segmento, Ernest “The Cat” Miller y Santino Marella decidieron que todos los implicados batallaran en una lucha de tercias seguidamente. Por cierto, Miller está hecho un chaval a sus 59 años.

Mickie James, Frankie Kazarian y Jordynne Grace derrotaron a Bully Ray, Tasha Steelz y Savannah Evans

Steelz se llevó la cuenta de tres por parte de James. Tras el encuentro, Masha Slamovich retó a la campeona para No Surrender (24 de febrero).

.@MickieJames picks up the win but the #1 contender for the Knockouts World Championship is here with a death warrant in hand! @mashaslamovich #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/C73cTHQ0wp — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 20, 2023

Marella y Miller anunciaron un encuentro “Golden Six Shooter”, donde seis ex campeones mundiales de Impact batallarán por una oportunidad al oro que porta Josh Alexander. De pasó, se detonó un Dirty Dango vs. Steve Maclin.

2 – Deonna Purrazzo derrotó a Ashley D’Amboise

Gia Miller buscó a PCO por el Stage Center y lo encontró. Aunque la entrevista no fue muy sustanciosa.

Se detonó un Trey Miguel vs. Mike Jackson por el Campeonato de la División X.

X Division Champion @TheTreyMiguel had some pointers for @Ashley_DAmboise but she wasn't interested! #MikeJackson plans to beat some respect into Trey NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/T3Fg33VAVH — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 20, 2023

3 – Killer Kelly derrotó a Taylor Wilde

Sami Callihan participará en ese “Golden Six Shooter”, y The Design le encomienda la tarea de salir vencedor si quiere continuar en el grupo.

.@TheSamiCallihan continues the & 7-step initiation process to joining The Design! NEXT WEEK Callihan joins the Golden 6 Shooter match BUT if he doesn't win there will be consequences! @CodyDeaner @Big_Kon1 @Alan_V_Angels #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Yq5THbpp3z — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 20, 2023

Nadie quiere ser compañera de dupla de Gisele Shaw.

.@milanmiracle is willing to give @GiseleShaw08 another chance at the Knockouts Tag Team titles but NO ONE wants to be her tag partner! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/8Sofr0WqVF — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 20, 2023

4 – Steve Maclin derrotó a Dirty Dango

Moose y The Major Players parecieron unir fuerzas para acabar con Joe Hendry. Deben ser los únicos que odian al escocés.

Tommy Dreamer expuso que su amistad con Bully Ray quedó atrás.

5 – Mike Bailey derrotó a Kenny King en una “Pit Fight”

Impact quiso cambiar el formato de sus combates y fue un acierto, recordando a las peleas de Bloodsport. Créditos para King por no desmerecer ante un Bailey siempre magistral. Muy recomendable.