Resultados IMPACT! Wrestling (12 de enero 2023) | Rich Swann, Joe Hendry y Jonathan Gresham vs. Moose, Eddie Edwards y Steve Maclin

A un día de Hard To Kill, Impact ofreció un episodio de despedida antes del PPV que tendrá lugar hoy marcado por el segmento entre Sami Callihan y The Design.

“The Death Machine”, en una actitud que quizás esconda alguna intención de dinamitar desde dentro el grupo, consumó el rito de paso del mismo (raparse la cabeza), declarando la muerte de Sami Callihan. The Design, ciertamente, necesita un líder asentado tras la marcha de Eric Young, pues Deaner no luce como tal.

Curioso, por otra parte, que el cierre del episodio no fuese cosa de la rivalidad Josh Alexander-Bully Ray, presumible estelar de Hard To Kill, a juzgar por la promoción que se le concede. Tampoco la historia que atañe a Mickie James, “The Last Rodeo”, que podría suponer en última instancia su retiro si no derrota a Jordynne Grace.

El nivel “in-ring” del capítulo que nos ocupa se salvó gracias, de nuevo, a Mike Bailey, esta vez conjuntando un mano a mano con Anthony Greene. Bailey, ganador la semana pasada del Battle Of Los Angeles, ocupará el pre-show de Hard To Kill.

► Resultados Impact Wrestling – ¿El fin de Sami Callihan?

[Raj Singh y Shera derrotaron a Johnny Swinger y Zicky Dice en Before The Impact]

Impact abrió con entrevistas vía Zoom a Josh Alexander y Bully Ray. Este aseguró que Alexander sufrirá más que nunca y que será tres veces Campeón Mundial. Dios no quiera.

It'll all be settled between @Walking_Weapon and @bullyray5150 TOMORROW in Full Metal Mayhem for the IMPACT World Championship at #HardToKill. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/gdp2ajRTtm — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2023

1 – Heath (con Rhino) derrotó a Brian Myers (con Matt Cardona)

Decente duelo, Heath & Rhino y The Major Playes competirán en Hard To Kill por arrebatarle el Campeonato Mundial de Parejas Impact a Motor City Machine Guns.

Ace Austin y Chris Bey lograron ser finalistas de la NJPW Super Junior Tag League, así que como premio luchará también por el título de duplas en Hard To Kill.

.@The_Ace_Austin and @DashingChrisBey set their sights on the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles after an amazing run in @njpwglobal's Super Junior Tag League. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/iBitPMwrti — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2023

2 – Savanah Evans (con Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw y Jai Vidal) derrotó a Rosemary (con Jessicka)

Antes del combate, alguien atacó a Taya Valkyrie tras bambalinas. Tras el combate, las rudas hicieron lo propio con Rosemary y Jessicka.

A chaotic scene at ringside opened the door for @SavannahEvansNV to pick up a victory over @WeAreRosemary. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KH0K9SlrLF — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2023

Taylor Wilde, que ha hecho en los últimos meses un cursillo de bruja, maldijo a toda la división Knockout.

Buen vídeo recopilatorio de “The Last Rodeo”.

The Last Rodeo comes to a conclusion TOMORROW in the main event of #HardToKill as @JordynneGrace defends the Knockouts World Championship against @MickieJames in a Title vs. Career match. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/urC7Sxc0VR — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2023

Seguidamente, el mencionado segmento de The Design y Sami Callihan. “The DRAW” tuvo incluso prisa y se cortó el pelo él mismo. Deaner proclamó la muerte de Sami Callihan, ahora Callihan a secas.

Scott D’Amore sigue de baja por el costalazo contra la mesa que se llevó la semana pasada de manos de Bully Ray. Gail Kim dijo que en Hard To Kill conoceremos a su sustituto temporal.

.@gailkimITSME doesn't intend to take @ScottDAmore's place in his absence after last week's brutal attack by @bullyray5150, but the person who will is going to be revealed at #HardToKill TOMORROW LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/XkLsohJJi3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2023

3 – Mike Bailey derrotó a Anthony Greene

La única lucha notable de la velada, aunque no condujera a ninguna parte. Bailey, luego de Hard To Kill, tendrá una “Pit Fight” el próximo jueves contra Kenny King.

Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray abrirá Hard To Kill y Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James cerrará el evento.

4 – Moose, Eddie Edwards y Steve Maclin derrotaron a Rich Swann, Jonathan Gresham y Joe Hendry

Moose aplicó su Spear a Joe Hendry y lo puso de espaldas planas para la cuenta de tres. Primera derrota de Hendry desde que está en Impact.

En el epílogo, cuando Eddie Edwards se encontraba todavía sobre el ring, los juegos de luces hicieron un extraño. PCO parece que está de vuelta.