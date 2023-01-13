Resultados IMPACT! Wrestling (12 de enero 2023) | Rich Swann, Joe Hendry y Jonathan Gresham vs. Moose, Eddie Edwards y Steve Maclin

A un día de Hard To Kill, Impact ofreció un episodio de despedida antes del PPV que tendrá lugar hoy marcado por el segmento entre Sami Callihan y The Design. 

“The Death Machine”, en una actitud que quizás esconda alguna intención de dinamitar desde dentro el grupo, consumó el rito de paso del mismo (raparse la cabeza), declarando la muerte de Sami Callihan. The Design, ciertamente, necesita un líder asentado tras la marcha de Eric Young, pues Deaner no luce como tal. 

Curioso, por otra parte, que el cierre del episodio no fuese cosa de la rivalidad Josh Alexander-Bully Ray, presumible estelar de Hard To Kill, a juzgar por la promoción que se le concede. Tampoco la historia que atañe a Mickie James, “The Last Rodeo”, que podría suponer en última instancia su retiro si no derrota a Jordynne Grace. 

El nivel “in-ring” del capítulo que nos ocupa se salvó gracias, de nuevo, a Mike Bailey, esta vez conjuntando un mano a mano con Anthony Greene. Bailey, ganador la semana pasada del Battle Of Los Angeles, ocupará el pre-show de Hard To Kill. 

► Resultados Impact Wrestling – ¿El fin de Sami Callihan?

Impact 12 01 2023
© Anthem Sports & Entertainment

 

[Raj Singh y Shera derrotaron a Johnny Swinger y Zicky Dice en Before The Impact]

 

Impact abrió con entrevistas vía Zoom a Josh Alexander y Bully Ray. Este aseguró que Alexander sufrirá más que nunca y que será tres veces Campeón Mundial. Dios no quiera. 

 

1 – Heath (con Rhino) derrotó a Brian Myers (con Matt Cardona)

Decente duelo, Heath & Rhino y The Major Playes competirán en Hard To Kill por arrebatarle el Campeonato Mundial de Parejas Impact a Motor City Machine Guns. 

 

Ace Austin y Chris Bey lograron ser finalistas de la NJPW Super Junior Tag League, así que como premio luchará también por el título de duplas en Hard To Kill. 

 

2 – Savanah Evans (con Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw y Jai Vidal) derrotó a Rosemary (con Jessicka)

Antes del combate, alguien atacó a Taya Valkyrie tras bambalinas. Tras el combate, las rudas hicieron lo propio con Rosemary y Jessicka. 

 

Taylor Wilde, que ha hecho en los últimos meses un cursillo de bruja, maldijo a toda la división Knockout.  

 

Buen vídeo recopilatorio de “The Last Rodeo”.

 

Seguidamente, el mencionado segmento de The Design y Sami Callihan. “The DRAW” tuvo incluso prisa y se cortó el pelo él mismo. Deaner proclamó la muerte de Sami Callihan, ahora Callihan a secas. 

 

Scott D’Amore sigue de baja por el costalazo contra la mesa que se llevó la semana pasada de manos de Bully Ray. Gail Kim dijo que en Hard To Kill conoceremos a su sustituto temporal. 

 

3 – Mike Bailey derrotó a Anthony Greene

La única lucha notable de la velada, aunque no condujera a ninguna parte. Bailey, luego de Hard To Kill, tendrá una “Pit Fight” el próximo jueves contra Kenny King. 

 

Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray abrirá Hard To Kill y Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James cerrará el evento. 

 

4 – Moose, Eddie Edwards y Steve Maclin derrotaron a Rich Swann, Jonathan Gresham y Joe Hendry

Moose aplicó su Spear a Joe Hendry y lo puso de espaldas planas para la cuenta de tres. Primera derrota de Hendry desde que está en Impact. 

 

En el epílogo, cuando Eddie Edwards se encontraba todavía sobre el ring, los juegos de luces hicieron un extraño. PCO parece que está de vuelta. 

