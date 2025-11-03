Resultados ICW We’re No Fae Here | Ex-WWE se corona

La popular y longeva promotora británica Insane Championship Wrestling celebró un nuevo evento, We’re No Fae Here, con la presencia de los ex-WWE Gallus.

► ICW We’re No Fae Here

Veamos quiénes fueron los ganadores de cada uno de los combates llevados a cabo en la arena Edinburgh Corn Exchange en Edimburgo, Escocia (Reino Unido):

Dylan Thorn derrotó a Judas Grey

Aaron Echo y Mark Coffey derrotaron a Colton Davis y Kenny Williams

Angel Hayze (con Wee Man) venció a Austin Brooks

Joe Coffey venció a Ben Rodgers y Landon Riley

The Dangerous Brothers (BT Gunn y Kez Evans) derrotaron a The Girvans (Fraser Girvan y Lewis Girvan)

Campeonato de Parejas ICW : Arcade Violence (Brody Turnbull y Jake Lawless), como campeones, derrotaron a KOE (Adam King y Marcus King) (con Colton Davis)

Campeonato Zero-G ICW: Wolfgang se coronó derrotando a Jack Morris (c) y Daz Black

@InsaneChampWres in Edinburgh the night for a wee change ae scenery, gutted @rhio_wrestler‘s no here though. pic.twitter.com/rmJmNMmfah — Bogus Gass Man 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@deanobobs_) November 2, 2025

Didn’t go to plan tonight… but a real professional came out ON TOP! 📍- Edinburgh Corn Exchange, ICW We’re No Fae Here @Joe_Coffey // @InsaneChampWres pic.twitter.com/y2wf9guzM4 — Landon Riley (@Landonwrestler) November 3, 2025