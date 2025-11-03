Resultados ICW We’re No Fae Here | Ex-WWE se corona

por
ICW We're No Fae Here

La popular y longeva promotora británica Insane Championship Wrestling celebró un nuevo evento, We’re No Fae Here, con la presencia de los ex-WWE Gallus.

El regreso de CM Punk a WWE y el despido de Gallus

Veamos quiénes fueron los ganadores de cada uno de los combates llevados a cabo en la arena Edinburgh Corn Exchange en Edimburgo, Escocia (Reino Unido):

  • Dylan Thorn derrotó a Judas Grey
  • Aaron Echo y Mark Coffey derrotaron a Colton Davis y Kenny Williams
  • Angel Hayze (con Wee Man) venció a Austin Brooks
  • Joe Coffey venció a Ben Rodgers y Landon Riley
  • The Dangerous Brothers (BT Gunn y Kez Evans) derrotaron a The Girvans (Fraser Girvan y Lewis Girvan)
  • Campeonato de Parejas ICW: Arcade Violence (Brody Turnbull y Jake Lawless), como campeones, derrotaron a KOE (Adam King y Marcus King) (con Colton Davis)
  • Campeonato Zero-G ICW: Wolfgang se coronó derrotando a Jack Morris (c) y Daz Black

