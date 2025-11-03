Resultados ICW We’re No Fae Here | Ex-WWE se corona

La popular y longeva promotora británica Insane Championship Wrestling celebró un nuevo evento, We’re No Fae Here, con la presencia de los ex-WWE Gallus.
► ICW We’re No Fae Here
Veamos quiénes fueron los ganadores de cada uno de los combates llevados a cabo en la arena Edinburgh Corn Exchange en Edimburgo, Escocia (Reino Unido):
- Dylan Thorn derrotó a Judas Grey
- Aaron Echo y Mark Coffey derrotaron a Colton Davis y Kenny Williams
- Angel Hayze (con Wee Man) venció a Austin Brooks
- Joe Coffey venció a Ben Rodgers y Landon Riley
- The Dangerous Brothers (BT Gunn y Kez Evans) derrotaron a The Girvans (Fraser Girvan y Lewis Girvan)
- Campeonato de Parejas ICW: Arcade Violence (Brody Turnbull y Jake Lawless), como campeones, derrotaron a KOE (Adam King y Marcus King) (con Colton Davis)
- Campeonato Zero-G ICW: Wolfgang se coronó derrotando a Jack Morris (c) y Daz Black
@InsaneChampWres in Edinburgh the night for a wee change ae scenery, gutted @rhio_wrestler‘s no here though. pic.twitter.com/rmJmNMmfah
— Bogus Gass Man 🇬🇧🏴 (@deanobobs_) November 2, 2025
Nick Justice has arrived! @InsaneChampWres #ICWWereNoFaeHere pic.twitter.com/lQvk2GAM8b
— Westie (@Wee_Westie29) November 2, 2025
. @JudasGreyPW @InsaneChampWres #ICWWereNoFaeHere pic.twitter.com/dGN2dBlTXq
— Westie (@Wee_Westie29) November 2, 2025
Didn’t go to plan tonight… but a real professional came out ON TOP!
📍- Edinburgh Corn Exchange, ICW We’re No Fae Here @Joe_Coffey // @InsaneChampWres pic.twitter.com/y2wf9guzM4
— Landon Riley (@Landonwrestler) November 3, 2025