La compañía de lucha libre independiente ICW No Holds Barred presentó su evento SPO’s Battle Of The Tough Guys Show Two, el cual se llevo a cabo el 30 de diciembre, desde The White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. El evento se transmitió en vivo por IWTV.

► Resultados ICW No Holds Barred

Quarter Finals Match for the ICW American Deathmatch Championship: HoodFoot retuvo ante Kristian Ross Quarter Finals Match: Jaden Newman venció a Matt Makowski Quarter Finals Match: Brandon Kirk venció a Tommy Vendetta Quarter Finals Match: Kaplan venció a Kevin Ku Semi Finals Match: Jaden Newman venció a Brandon Kirk Semi Finals Match for the ICW American Deathmatch Championship: HoodFoot retuvo ante Kaplan Krule venció a Joshua Bishop Finals for the ICW American Deathmatch Championship: HoodFoot retuvo ante Jaden Newman