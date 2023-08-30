Resultados Hooked On Wrestling – Shake It All About

Venimos informando que el pasado fin de semana fue histórico para la lucha libre británica, con un total de nueve shows independientes a lo largo y ancho de Londres como eventos satélites de AEW All In.
Y ahora damos cobertura a Shake It All About, cita producida por la promotora Hooked On Wrestling el lunes 28, como cierre de esta «All In London Weekend».
Allí, el eje central de la velada fue una «Tag Team Tombola», cuyos ganadores obtuvieron una oportunidad por el Campeonato de Parejas PROGRESS. Y es que la casa que regentan Lee McAteer y Martyn Best tuvo importante representación sobre este Shake It All About, con, además, una defensa del Campeonato Femenil que ostenta Lana Austin.
► Nuevos contendientes para Smokin’ Aces
Celebrado desde The Dome en Londres (Inglaterra), Shaked It All About de Hooked On Wrestling dejó los siguientes resultados.
- LUCHA A CUATRO BANDAS CLASIFICATORIA A LA TAG TEAM TOMBOLA: Leon Slater derrotó a Robbie X, LJ Cleary y Rob Drake.
- PRIMERA RONDA DE LA TAG TEAM TOMBOLA: Charles Crowley y Man Like DeReiss derrotaron a Simon Miller y Memes.
- PRIMERA RONDA DE LA TAG TEAM TOMBOLA: Tate Mayfairs y Scotty Rawk derrotaron a The VeloCities (Jude London y Paris De Silva).
- CAMPEONATO BRITISH WRESTLING REVOLUTION: Will Kroos (c) derrotó a Bad Bones para retener el título.
- PRIMERA RONDA DE LA TAG TEAM TOMBOLA: Alexxis Falcon y Gene Munny derrotaron a Leon Slater y Bullit.
- PRIMERA RONDA DE LA TAG TEAM TOMBOLA: Chuck Mambo y Connor Mills derrotaron a TK Cooper y Jordan Saeed.
- Mark Haskins derrotó a Joseph Conners.
- SEMIFINAL DE LA TAG TEAM TOMBOLA: Alexxis Falcon y Connor Mills derrotaron a Tate Mayfairs y Scotty Rawk.
- SEMIFINAL DE LA TAG TEAM TOMBOLA: Charles Crowley y Gene Munny derrotaron a Chuck Mambo y Man Like DeReiss.
- Warren Banks derrotó a Sam Bailey.
- CAMPEONATO FEMENIL PROGRESS: Lana Austin (c) derrotó a Session Moth Martina para retener el título.
- FINAL DE LA TAG TEAM TOMBOLA POR UNA OPORTUNIDAD AL CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS PROGRESS: Gene Munny y Connor Mills derrotaron a Alexxis Falcon y Charles Crowley.
Thank you to everyone who came to Shake It All About and we ended up with new @ThisIs_Progress tag team championship number one contenders and you'll soon be able to watch our show on Demand PROGRESS Plus soon!— Hooked On Wrestling (@HOWrestlingUK) August 28, 2023
If you came, what did you think of our show? pic.twitter.com/M8VHY5aevV
Shake It All About was a whole vibe.— Hooked On Wrestling (@HOWrestlingUK) August 28, 2023
Such amazing action from so many incredible wrestlers. The British wrestling scene is so rich and diverse in talent. We were so proud to be able to showcase some of the great men and women in the game today. #ShakeItAllAbout pic.twitter.com/dwEBwhvsSO
