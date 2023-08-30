Resultados Hooked On Wrestling – Shake It All About

Venimos informando que el pasado fin de semana fue histórico para la lucha libre británica, con un total de nueve shows independientes a lo largo y ancho de Londres como eventos satélites de AEW All In.

Y ahora damos cobertura a Shake It All About, cita producida por la promotora Hooked On Wrestling el lunes 28, como cierre de esta «All In London Weekend».

Allí, el eje central de la velada fue una «Tag Team Tombola», cuyos ganadores obtuvieron una oportunidad por el Campeonato de Parejas PROGRESS. Y es que la casa que regentan Lee McAteer y Martyn Best tuvo importante representación sobre este Shake It All About, con, además, una defensa del Campeonato Femenil que ostenta Lana Austin.

► Nuevos contendientes para Smokin’ Aces

Celebrado desde The Dome en Londres (Inglaterra), Shaked It All About de Hooked On Wrestling dejó los siguientes resultados.

