Resultados Game Changer Wrestling Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7, desde The Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.
La escena independiente norteamericana sigue en constante ascenso, muchas empresas aprovechan el fin de semana de WrestleMania para realizar eventos los cuales ayudan a catapultar su producto.
La noche de este viernes 31 de marzo Game Changer Wrestling, empresa que cuenta con parte de los mejores luchadores del circuito independiente presentó un imperdible show luchistico de gran nivel
Resultados Game Changer Wrestling Spring Break 7
- GRAB THE BRASS RING DLC: Blake Christian venció a Cole Radrick, Komander, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Billie Starkz, Jack Cartwheel, Tony Deppen y Shane Mercer
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS GCW: East West Express (Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver) vencieron a The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)
- El Hijo Del Vikingo venció a Speedball Mike Bailey
- Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh and Nick Gage) vencieron a BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY)
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL GCW: Masha Slamovich retuvo ante Steph De Lander
- Kota Ibushi venció a Joey Janela