La empresa, Game Changer Wrestling, presento su evento GCW vs. ROW Sydney, el cual tuvo lugar el 25 de agosto desde The UNSW Roundhouse en Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por  FITE+.

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) es una promoción de lucha libre profesional independiente con sede en Nueva Jersey, Estados Unidos. Anteriormente conocido como Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW), GCW se especializa en lucha extrema y combates de estilo mixto inspirados en las artes marciales.

  1. Three Way Match: Robbie Eagles venció a Everett Connors and Lochy Hendricks
  2. The Bastard Brothers (Gore & KrackerJak) vencieron a Back Pain (Backman & Gymbro Jessie)
  3. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vencieron a Prima Pi Kappa (Frankie B & Nikki Van Blair)
  4. ROW Championship Match: Caveman Ugg retuvo ante  Joey Janela
  5. Three Way Match for the ROW Women’s Championship: Aysha retuvo ante Lena Kross y Steph De Lander
  6. Maki Itoh venció a Charli Evans
  7. AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo Del Vikingo retuvo ante Gringo Loco

 

