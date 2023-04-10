Resultados Freelance Underground: Into The Fire

Resultados del evento Freelance Underground: Into The Fire desde Cantigny Post 367 VFW en Joliet, Illinois. El evento se transmitió en vivo por IWTV.

  1. PME venció a Caribbean Arrogance
  2. CAMPEONATO CRUCERO WRESTLING FOR A CURE: Sean Logan retuvo ante El Torero
  3. Alice Crowley venció a Shazza McKenzie
  4. Shane Mercer venció a Mojo McQueen
  5. LUCHA TRIPLE AMENAZA: Gunner Brave venció a Axel Rico y Acid Jaz
  6. TRIPLE AMENAZA POR EL CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS WRESTING FOR A CURE Y FREELANCE UNDERGROUND: Pick N Pop vencieron a Bang Bros y Bitcoin Boiz  para retener el Campeonato de Parejas de Freelance Underground y convertirse en nuevos campeones de Wrestling For A Cure
  7. Simon Gotch venció a Ruff Crossing
  8. CAMPEONATO INDEPENDIENTE FREELANCE UNDERGROUND: Wes Barkley venció a Storm Grayson para convertirse en nuevo campeón
  9. CAMPEONATO INDEPENDIENTE FREELANCE UNDERGROUND: Chico Suave vencio a Wes Barkley para convertirse en nuevo campeón

