Resultados del evento Freelance Underground: Into The Fire desde Cantigny Post 367 VFW en Joliet, Illinois. El evento se transmitió en vivo por IWTV.
Resultados Freelance Underground: Into The Fire
This was totally the match to watch today!! Big Al & Shazza both give an awesome performance!! Strike & slam returned right back!!
Big AL with the W!!
Soooo GOOOOOD!!!
- PME venció a Caribbean Arrogance
- CAMPEONATO CRUCERO WRESTLING FOR A CURE: Sean Logan retuvo ante El Torero
- Alice Crowley venció a Shazza McKenzie
- Shane Mercer venció a Mojo McQueen
- LUCHA TRIPLE AMENAZA: Gunner Brave venció a Axel Rico y Acid Jaz
- TRIPLE AMENAZA POR EL CAMPEONATO DE PAREJAS WRESTING FOR A CURE Y FREELANCE UNDERGROUND: Pick N Pop vencieron a Bang Bros y Bitcoin Boiz para retener el Campeonato de Parejas de Freelance Underground y convertirse en nuevos campeones de Wrestling For A Cure
- Simon Gotch venció a Ruff Crossing
- CAMPEONATO INDEPENDIENTE FREELANCE UNDERGROUND: Wes Barkley venció a Storm Grayson para convertirse en nuevo campeón
- CAMPEONATO INDEPENDIENTE FREELANCE UNDERGROUND: Chico Suave vencio a Wes Barkley para convertirse en nuevo campeón
