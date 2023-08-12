Resultados Fight Pro 9 de agosto 2023 | FIGHT Pro Enter The FIGHTT: Final Round

La empresa, Fight Pro Wrestling, presento su evento NWW 9, el cual tuvo lugar el 9 de agosto desde Worldwide Wrestling Dojo en Bristol, Pennsylvania. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por independentwrestling.tv.

FIGHT Pro Wrestling es una promotora de lucha libre profesional estadounidense con sede en New Jersey

Resultados Fight Pro Wrestling

  1. The Tonys (Tone Bennett & Tony Leyenda) vencieron a The Busky Brawlers (Eric Martin & Joe Keys)
  2. Gia Scott venció a Damaris Dawkins
  3. Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger & Eli Isom) vencieron a DawgNation (Alan Clayball & Sage Matthews)
  4. Rhett Titus venció a Moses
  5. Logan Laroux (w/Alan Clayball & Sage Matthews) venció a LSG
