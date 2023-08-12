La empresa, Fight Pro Wrestling, presento su evento NWW 9, el cual tuvo lugar el 9 de agosto desde Worldwide Wrestling Dojo en Bristol, Pennsylvania. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por independentwrestling.tv.

FIGHT Pro Wrestling es una promotora de lucha libre profesional estadounidense con sede en New Jersey

The Review is in!

Thank you @PWInsidercom & @juliusblaise for taking the time to review Enter The FIGHTT Final Round

— FIGHTT PRO (@FighttProW) August 9, 2023