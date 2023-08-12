La empresa, Fight Pro Wrestling, presento su evento NWW 9, el cual tuvo lugar el 9 de agosto desde Worldwide Wrestling Dojo en Bristol, Pennsylvania. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por independentwrestling.tv.
FIGHT Pro Wrestling es una promotora de lucha libre profesional estadounidense con sede en New Jersey
Resultados Fight Pro Wrestling
The Review is in!
Thank you @PWInsidercom & @juliusblaise for taking the time to review Enter The FIGHTT Final Round
Now we want to hear from you
Use #EnterTheFighttFinalRound & let us know what you thought
Looking to catch up? Head over to @indiewrestling & watch VOD https://t.co/cdjrpaKgJa pic.twitter.com/TKLTlkZCnf
— FIGHTT PRO (@FighttProW) August 9, 2023
- The Tonys (Tone Bennett & Tony Leyenda) vencieron a The Busky Brawlers (Eric Martin & Joe Keys)
- Gia Scott venció a Damaris Dawkins
- Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger & Eli Isom) vencieron a DawgNation (Alan Clayball & Sage Matthews)
- Rhett Titus venció a Moses
- Logan Laroux (w/Alan Clayball & Sage Matthews) venció a LSG