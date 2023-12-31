La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Expect The Unexpected Wrestling, presento su evento No Half Speed, el cual tuvo lugar el 30 de diciembre desde The White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por IWTV.

El evento vio a Joshua Bishop enfrentarse a Kevin Blackwood en un combate de gran calidad, además Alec Price defendió su IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship contra J Boujii, Tommy Vendetta & Traevon Jordan

El show culminó con un evento principal entre Marcus Mathers contra Rickey Shane Page por el ETU Key To The East Championship.

► Resultados Expect The Unexpected Wrestling

Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) vencieron a Bang And Matthews (Davey Bang & August Matthews) Team ETU (Brandon Kirk, Dezmond Cole, Landon Hale & Yoya) vencieron a New Blood (Alan Angels, Brooke Havok, Sabin Gauge & Sam Holloway) Joshua Bishop venció a Kevin Blackwood Miracle Ones (Dustin Waller, Kylon King & Ichiban) vencieron a The High Flying Star Machines (BK Westbrook, Diego Hill & Bojack) IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Alec Price retuvo ante J Boujii, Tommy Vendetta & Traevon Jordan Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) vencieron a Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin) ETU Key To The East Championship Match: Marcus Mathers retuvo ante Rickey Shane Page