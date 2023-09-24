La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Expect The Unexpected Wrestling, presento su evento Nostalgia, ULTRA, el cual tuvo lugar el 23 de septiembre desde The Wrestling Center en Williamstown, New Jersey. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por IWTV.

El evento vio a Alec Price defender su Campeonato Mundial de Lucha Independiente de IWTV contra Brandon Kirk, y Miracle Generation defendió su Campeonato de Parejas de Lucha Libre Independiente de IWTV contra Fresh Air en una fantástica lucha por equipos.

El show culminó con un evento principal masivo de seis hombres en el que Wasted Youth se enfrentó al Killionaires Club.

► Resultados Expect The Unexpected Wrestling

NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship match: Colby Corino retuvo ante Lucky Ali Dezmond Cole venció a BK Westbrook Brittnie Brooks venció a Zayda Steel y Shannon Levangine IWTV Independent Wrestling World Tag Team Championship match: Miracle Generation retuvieron ante Fresh Air Openweight Eight Gauntlet match: John Wayne Murdoch venció a Matt Tremont, Jordan Saint, Bojack, Andy Brown, Landon Hale, Malcolm Monroe III (w/ Darren McCarty), y Tommy Vendetta (w/ Darren McCarty) IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship match: Alec Price retuvo ante Brandon Kirk Killionaires Club (Ken Broadway, J Boujii, and Pretty Boy Smooth) vencieron a Wasted Youth (Marcus Mathers, Austin Luke, and Dylyn McKay)