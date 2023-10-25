Resultados EPW American Wrestling 22 de octubre 2023 | EPW

La empresa de lucha libre independiente, EPW American Wrestling, presento su evento EPW, el cual tuvo lugar el 22 de octubre, desde Leigh Leisure Centre en Leigh, Manchester, England, UK.
EPW American Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Middlesbrough, Yorkshire, England, Reino Unido. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio ingles con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.
► Resultados EPW American Wrestling
- Tokyo Joe venció a Bruce Sheila
- Ginha venció a Ben Reid
- Isaac North venció a Lewis Johnson
- EPW Title Match: Tiny Iron retuvo ante Micky Barnes
- Aaron Martin & Buster Ellis vencieron a Ben Reid & Isaac North
- Battle Royal: Tiny Iron venció a Aaron Martin and Ben Reid and Bruce Sheila and Buster Ellis and Ginha and Isaac North and Micky Barnes