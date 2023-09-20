La empresa de lucha libre independiente, East Coast Wrestling Association, presento su evento Night Of Unusual Matches, el cual tuvo lugar el 19 de septiembre desde The Jersey Dugout en Morganville, New Jersey. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por Youtube.

East Coast Wrestling Association, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en New Jersey, Estados Unidos. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.

► Resultados East Coast Wrestling Association

Battle Royal: Sweet Reginald venció a Abs Armstrong, Billy Wynn, Bobby Boran, Hijinx The Clown, Mike Tartaglia, Nelly Sweet, Robbie Wolf, Russian Assassin #6 y Waldorf Big Dust (w/Killian McMurphy & Nelly) venció a Shockwave The Robot ECWA Tag Team Title Two On One Handicap Match: Mr. Crummels & Sonny Defarge vencieron a Greg Spitz para convertirse en nuevos campeones ECWA Territory Title Match: Bobby Boran (w/Jim Shorts) venció a Abs Armstrong para convertirse en nuevo campeón ECWA Legacy Title Fans Bring The Weapons Match: LA Vin retuvo ante Killian McMurphy

Coal Miner’s Glove Match: Mr. Ooh La La venció a Clutch Rockwell ECWA Heavyweight Title Last Man Standing Match: Joey Ace venció a Travis Lee para convertirse en nuevo campeón ECWA Heavyweight Title Match: Darius Carter venció a Joey Ace para convertirse en nuevo campeón