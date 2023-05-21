WWE NXT estuvo ayer 20 de mayo de 2023 celebrando un house show en la arena Englewood Neighborhood Center en Orlando, Florida, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.
Thank you #NXTOrlando 🔥🔥 #diamondmine #pitbull #eatit pic.twitter.com/p8fyH3soiW
— ivynile_wwe (@ivynile_wwe) May 21, 2023
> NXT Live en Orlando, Florida (20/5)
- Nathan Frazer venció a Kale Dixon
- Bron Breakker venció a Brooks Jensen
- Hank Walker y Tank Ledger vencieron a The Bayou Boys (Beau Morris y Hayden Pittman)
- Campeonato Heritage NXT: Noam Dar (c) venció a Edris Enofe
- Valentina Feroz, Yulissa León, Fallon Henley vencieron a Stevie Turner, Monika Klisara y Kiana James
- Dragon Lee y Trick Williams vencieron a Dante Chen y Big Boa
- Ivy Nile venció a una luchadora en desarrollo
- Ivy Nile venció a Tiffany Stratton por descalificación
- Axiom venció a Luca Crusifino
- Campeonato NXT: Carmelo Hayes (c) venció a Malik Blade
Uno de los motivos por los que estos eventos no televisados son interesantes es porque se dan luchas que no se ven en televisión como Carmelo Hayes defendiendo el Campeonato NXT ante Malik Blade, como Axiom enfrentando a Luca Crusifino o a Bron Breakker luchando contra Brooks Jensen, en lo que son también pruebas para sus oponentes, y por eso mismo puede que nunca sucedan en el programa semanal de la marca amarilla.
#NXTOrlando 💙🇧🇷🇲🇽🇺🇸 ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/G50FDkHv9L
— Valentina Feroz 🐯🥋 (@ValentiFerozWWE) May 21, 2023
Alone, you're great, together, you're unstoppable. 🤝
📸: solimar#NXTOrlando #DanteChen #ChapterofChen #ChenUp pic.twitter.com/SIetyIVWBj
— Dante Chen (@DanteChenWWE) May 21, 2023
Great time tonight at NXT Orlando!!! #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/jqMT89xJpD
— ed smith (@Smith69Ed) May 21, 2023
Enjoying #NXTOrlando was super cool to see @StevieTurnerWWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cJzM2J4N2T
— Alex Tee (@TheEmpireAlexT) May 21, 2023
#NXTOrlando @Carmelo_WWE was reminded tonight that a champion's reign always stands on the edge of a blade–in tonight's case, @MalikBladeWWE. Melo was victorious, but you can never look past anyone in that locker room.
Except @LucaCrusifino. He's no threat to any title. pic.twitter.com/P8iXgw7Pnb
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 21, 2023
HIM. 👑 @Carmelo_WWE #nxtorlando pic.twitter.com/j5HIBAtsOe
— Mike-Verse (@MikeVerse_) May 21, 2023
#NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/iQIVUpshty
— solimar (@whoissoli) May 21, 2023
#NXTOrlando Bron Breaker pic.twitter.com/Ml0j4AZnL7
— Jason ( w/o The Y) (@JasTheFace715) May 20, 2023
Main Event: I don't care what excuse they use to run back Carmelo Hayes vs Malik Blade on TV, they better do it! #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/HsmsCAFjrr
— Showcase of the Kimmortals (@HurriOwl) May 21, 2023
#NXTOrlando 6-woman tag match: @kianajames_wwe, Monika Klisara, and @StevieTurnerWWE vs., fresh off their reunion on #SmackDown, @ValentiFerozWWE and @YulisaLeon_wwe, and @FallonHenleyWWE pic.twitter.com/SGtIWnCbCZ
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 21, 2023
