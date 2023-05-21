WWE NXT estuvo ayer 20 de mayo de 2023 celebrando un house show en la arena Englewood Neighborhood Center en Orlando, Florida, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

> NXT Live en Orlando, Florida (20/5)

Uno de los motivos por los que estos eventos no televisados son interesantes es porque se dan luchas que no se ven en televisión como Carmelo Hayes defendiendo el Campeonato NXT ante Malik Blade, como Axiom enfrentando a Luca Crusifino o a Bron Breakker luchando contra Brooks Jensen, en lo que son también pruebas para sus oponentes, y por eso mismo puede que nunca sucedan en el programa semanal de la marca amarilla.

Enjoying #NXTOrlando was super cool to see @StevieTurnerWWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cJzM2J4N2T

#NXTOrlando @Carmelo_WWE was reminded tonight that a champion's reign always stands on the edge of a blade–in tonight's case, @MalikBladeWWE. Melo was victorious, but you can never look past anyone in that locker room.

Except @LucaCrusifino. He's no threat to any title. pic.twitter.com/P8iXgw7Pnb

— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 21, 2023