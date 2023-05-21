Resultados del NXT Live en Orlando, Florida (20/5): ¡No lo verás en TV!

WWE NXT estuvo ayer 20 de mayo de 2023 celebrando un house show en la arena Englewood Neighborhood Center en Orlando, Florida, del que tenemos todos los detalles en lo relativo a los resultados de las luchas que formaron parte del cartel así como también a las imágenes que los fanáticos estuvieron publicando en redes sociales.

> NXT Live en Orlando, Florida (20/5)

  • Nathan Frazer venció a Kale Dixon
  • Bron Breakker venció a Brooks Jensen
  • Hank Walker y Tank Ledger vencieron a The Bayou Boys (Beau Morris y Hayden Pittman)
  • Campeonato Heritage NXT: Noam Dar (c) venció a Edris Enofe
  • Valentina Feroz, Yulissa León, Fallon Henley vencieron a Stevie Turner, Monika Klisara y Kiana James
  • Dragon Lee y Trick Williams vencieron a Dante Chen y Big Boa
  • Ivy Nile venció a una luchadora en desarrollo
  • Ivy Nile venció a Tiffany Stratton por descalificación
  • Axiom venció a Luca Crusifino
  • Campeonato NXT: Carmelo Hayes (c) venció a Malik Blade

Uno de los motivos por los que estos eventos no televisados son interesantes es porque se dan luchas que no se ven en televisión como Carmelo Hayes defendiendo el Campeonato NXT ante Malik Blade, como Axiom enfrentando a Luca Crusifino o a Bron Breakker luchando contra Brooks Jensen, en lo que son también pruebas para sus oponentes, y por eso mismo puede que nunca sucedan en el programa semanal de la marca amarilla.

¿Qué piensas de NXT en la actualidad?

