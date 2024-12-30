Resultados: DEFY Blueprint | con KENTA, Ricky Starks, Paul Walter Hauser y más

DEFY Blueprint

DEFY Wrestling es una destacada promoción de lucha libre independiente con sede en Seattle que se ha consolidado como una de las más emocionantes del circuito, atrayendo tanto a talentos emergentes –Cara Noir, Man Like DeReiss, Nick Wayne…- como a figuras internacionales de renombre: KENTA, Mustafa Ali, Mike BaileyPara Swerve Strickland, de ella es de donde salió la élite de la industria.

► DEFY Blueprint

Hoy atendemos a su evento más reciente, DEFY Blueprint, realizado el 29 de diciembre en Washington Hall en Seattle, Washington, que además de presencialmente pudo verse en TrillerTV.

  • Los Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra y Harv Sihra) derrotaron a Super Crazy y Sonico.
  • Marcus Mathers derrotó a Evan Rivers. Después de la campana, Mathers retó a Nick Wayne a un combate en un futuro evento de DEFY.
  • Viva Van derrotó a Nicole Matthews, Amira, Sandra Moone y Megan Bayne. Bayne fue añadida a la lucha antes de que sonara la campana.
  • The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd y Truth Magnum) derrotaron a Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl y Ricky Gibson). Después del combate, The Outrunners dieron una promo insinuando que regresarán. Se van. Gibson y Pearl atacan a Ethan HD, y Mike Santiago llega al rescate.
  • Joey Janela derrotó a Cody Chhun. Después del combate, Paul Walter Hauser apareció en la pantalla de video y retó a Janela a enfrentarlo en el evento número cien de DEFY. Janela aceptó el reto.
  • Campeonato en Parejas de DEFY: Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus y Travis Williams) derrotaron a Los Desperados (Arez y Gringo Loco) (c) para ganar los títulos.
  • Campeonato Mundial de DEFY: KENTA (c) derrotó a Schaff. Ricky Starks hizo una aparición sorpresa después del combate y confrontó a KENTA.

