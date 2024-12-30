DEFY Wrestling es una destacada promoción de lucha libre independiente con sede en Seattle que se ha consolidado como una de las más emocionantes del circuito, atrayendo tanto a talentos emergentes –Cara Noir, Man Like DeReiss, Nick Wayne…- como a figuras internacionales de renombre: KENTA, Mustafa Ali, Mike Bailey… Para Swerve Strickland, de ella es de donde salió la élite de la industria.

► DEFY Blueprint

Hoy atendemos a su evento más reciente, DEFY Blueprint, realizado el 29 de diciembre en Washington Hall en Seattle, Washington, que además de presencialmente pudo verse en TrillerTV.

Los Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra y Harv Sihra) derrotaron a Super Crazy y Sonico.

Marcus Mathers derrotó a Evan Rivers. Después de la campana, Mathers retó a Nick Wayne a un combate en un futuro evento de DEFY.

Viva Van derrotó a Nicole Matthews, Amira, Sandra Moone y Megan Bayne. Bayne fue añadida a la lucha antes de que sonara la campana.

The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd y Truth Magnum) derrotaron a Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl y Ricky Gibson). Después del combate, The Outrunners dieron una promo insinuando que regresarán. Se van. Gibson y Pearl atacan a Ethan HD, y Mike Santiago llega al rescate.

Joey Janela derrotó a Cody Chhun. Después del combate, Paul Walter Hauser apareció en la pantalla de video y retó a Janela a enfrentarlo en el evento número cien de DEFY. Janela aceptó el reto.

Campeonato en Parejas de DEFY : Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus y Travis Williams) derrotaron a Los Desperados (Arez y Gringo Loco) (c) para ganar los títulos.

: Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus y Travis Williams) derrotaron a Los Desperados (Arez y Gringo Loco) (c) para ganar los títulos. Campeonato Mundial de DEFY: KENTA (c) derrotó a Schaff. Ricky Starks hizo una aparición sorpresa después del combate y confrontó a KENTA.

