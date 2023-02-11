Las compañías más grandes (WWE, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT!) acaparan toda la atención de la lucha libre profesional. Pero cuando miramos más allá siempre estamos ante la posibilidad de descubrir nuevos productos que no tienen por qué ser de una calidad menor.
Ahora nos enfocamos en el evento GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup – Session 1 de Game Changer Wrestling celebrado el 11 de febrero de 2023 en el White Eagle Hall en Jersey City, New Jersey, Estados Unidos.
► GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup – Session 1 (11/02)
Primero, vamos con los resultados de los combates:
- Jersey J-Cup 2023 – Primera Ronda: Jordan Oliver vence a Alex Shelley
- Jersey J-Cup 2023 – Primera Ronda – Scramble Match: Cole Radrick vence a Dante Leon, Dyln McKay, Jack Cartwheel, Marcus Mathers y Yoya
- Jersey J-Cup 2023 – Primera Ronda: Blake Christian vence a Alec Price
- Jersey J-Cup 2023 – Primera Ronda: Joey Janela vence a Starboy Charlie
- Jersey J-Cup 2023 – Primera Ronda: Lio Rush vence a Tony Deppen
- Jersey J-Cup 2023 – Primera Ronda: Charles Mason vence a Billie Starkz
- Jersey J-Cup 2023 – Primera Ronda: Komander vence a Arez
- Jersey J-Cup 2023 – Primera Ronda: Mike Bailey vence a Jonathan Gresham
Y a continuación echamos un vistazo a algunas imágenes del show:
#JerseyJCup heck of an opener 🔥
— nathan hickey (@nathanhickey10) February 11, 2023
Alex Shelley vs Jordan Oliver kicking off the opening round! #JerseyJCup
— David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) February 11, 2023
Lionsault from @MarcusMathers1! #JerseyJCup
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) February 11, 2023
#JCW #JerseyJCup pic.twitter.com/Qx7ovWWfxD
— Craig Page (@CraigPage7) February 11, 2023
Scramble matches are insane! #JerseyJCup
— David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) February 11, 2023
Venum Style/apparently Humberto Garza Jr style Tornillo from Dyln McKay #JerseyJCup
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 11, 2023
Chop block from @_BlakeChristian! #JerseyJCup
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) February 11, 2023
Assault driver/neckbreaker from @thedylnmckay!#JerseyJCup
▶️https://t.co/c2y149JccF pic.twitter.com/B2jXl4zjHN
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 11, 2023
#JerseyJCup @_BlakeChristian pic.twitter.com/sAucF47eVq
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) February 11, 2023
.@_BlakeChristian with an Arabian press!#JerseyJCup
▶️https://t.co/c2y149JccF pic.twitter.com/SqD15l1nGp
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 11, 2023
.@JANELABABY with a snap DVD!#JerseyJCup
▶️https://t.co/c2y149JccF pic.twitter.com/naRSxBULo2
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 11, 2023
Atomic drop, dropkick, standing SSP combo from @starb0ycharlie!#JerseyJCup
▶️https://t.co/c2y149JccF pic.twitter.com/eJs0UlIP8p
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 11, 2023
.@BillieStarkz goes for a swanton on the apron but @CharlesMas0n moves out of the way!#JerseyJCup
▶️https://t.co/c2y149JccF pic.twitter.com/JN5qcM9RKk
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 11, 2023
Rope-walk springboard phoenix splash from @KomandercrMX!#JerseyJCup
▶️https://t.co/c2y149JccF pic.twitter.com/b9Yq6lDDbX
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 11, 2023
HOLY SHIT HES DONE IT AGAIN! ROPE WALK PHOENIX SPLASH! @KomandercrMX advances! #JerseyJCup
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 11, 2023
@KomandercrMX with an insane Rana Counter! #JerseyJCup
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 11, 2023
.@KomandercrMX with a damn near perfect shooting star press. #JerseyJCup
▶️https://t.co/c2y149JccF pic.twitter.com/s8bI7FQ031
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 11, 2023
KING OF STRANGE @ArezStrange #JerseyJCup
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 11, 2023
En cuanto a qué podemos destacar de estos luchadores, son tantas cosas… Realmente estamos hablando de una de las compañías independientes más importantes de la actualidad y que mejor lo han estado haciendo últimamente como es GCW. Como siempre señalamos en Súper Luchas, son las más grandes las que se llevan todas las miradas pero cualquier fanático de verdad de la lucha libre profesional quedará encantado viendo cualquier evento de Game Changer Wrestling porque son encordados del más alto nivel.
