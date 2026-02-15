Resultados de AEW House Rules Australia

Al día siguiente de Grand Slam: Australia, AEW ha celebrado un evento no televisado en el mismo país, House Rules Australia.
Un detalle importante a destacar fue el debut de The IInspiration, conocidas como The IIconics en WWE. Otro, el regreso de Dalton Castle.
► AEW House Rules Australia
A continuación, repasamos los resultados de los combates y vemos unas cuantas imágenes del show celebrado en el Brisbane Entertainment Centre en Boondall, Queensland.
- Wheeler Yuta derrotó a Adam Brooks.
- Mark Briscoe derrotó a Wheeler Yuta (combate improvisado después del anterior).
- The IInspiration derrotaron a Aysha & Frankie P.
- The Brawling Birds derrotaron a Charli Evans & Kyla Knight.
- Robbie Eagles, «Hangman» Adam Page y Brody King derrotaron a Kyle Fletcher, MJF y Mark Davis.
- Konosuke Takeshita derrotó a Dalton Castle.
- Toni Storm y Orange Cassidy derrotaron a Jon Moxley y Marina Shafir.
AEW House Rules in Brisbane ended with Toni Storm, Harley Cameron, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Robbie Eagles doing the NUTBUSH dance in the ring!
ALL AUSSIES IN THE HOUSE. 🇦🇺
pic.twitter.com/Osckep2tId
— Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) February 15, 2026
What are The IInspiration doing in AEW?!#AEWHouseRules pic.twitter.com/zKTGFvE7LY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2026
😱 The IInspiration @CassieLee and @JessicaMcKay just made their AEW debut at #AEWHouseRules in Brisbane! pic.twitter.com/sS718SbxgF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2026
Fun night at #AEWHouseRules in Brisbane. pic.twitter.com/Iwfbc9pXs7
— Bobbie Love (@deathmatchleech) February 15, 2026
Well we didn’t get #eaglesvsmjf but we did get Eagles, King & Hangman vs MJF & Aussie Open #aewhouserules pic.twitter.com/8tmmDMnZ5C
— WRA (@WrestleRadioAU) February 15, 2026
History made mayhaps?
#AEWHouseRules pic.twitter.com/Fj9McgCv0B
— Kyla (@KylaKnightGC) February 15, 2026
MOX VS. TONI IN BRISBANE!#AEWHouseRules pic.twitter.com/FqXDF0hOSQ
— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) February 15, 2026
Wheeler Yuta hiding his bald head 😭#AEWHouseRules pic.twitter.com/xK5pod6ap3
— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) February 15, 2026
Lena Kross, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford officially united as a trio at AEW House Rules! 🔥#AEWHouseRules pic.twitter.com/nG65uXsPYc
— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) February 15, 2026