Resultados de AEW House Rules Australia

Al día siguiente de Grand Slam: Australia, AEW ha celebrado un evento no televisado en el mismo país, House Rules Australia.

Un detalle importante a destacar fue el debut de The IInspiration, conocidas como The IIconics en WWE. Otro, el regreso de Dalton Castle.

A continuación, repasamos los resultados de los combates y vemos unas cuantas imágenes del show celebrado en el Brisbane Entertainment Centre en Boondall, Queensland.

AEW House Rules in Brisbane ended with Toni Storm, Harley Cameron, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Robbie Eagles doing the NUTBUSH dance in the ring!

ALL AUSSIES IN THE HOUSE. 🇦🇺

