Resultados de AEW House Rules Australia

por
AEW House Rules

Al día siguiente de Grand Slam: Australia, AEW ha celebrado un evento no televisado en el mismo país, House Rules Australia.

Un detalle importante a destacar fue el debut de The IInspiration, conocidas como The IIconics en WWE. Otro, el regreso de Dalton Castle.

AEW GRAND SLAM AUSTRALIA 2026 | Resultados en vivo y cobertura | MJF vs. Brody King

► AEW House Rules Australia

A continuación, repasamos los resultados de los combates y vemos unas cuantas imágenes del show celebrado en el Brisbane Entertainment Centre en Boondall, Queensland.

  • Wheeler Yuta derrotó a Adam Brooks.
  • Mark Briscoe derrotó a Wheeler Yuta (combate improvisado después del anterior). 
  • The IInspiration derrotaron a Aysha & Frankie P.
  • The Brawling Birds derrotaron a Charli Evans & Kyla Knight.
  • Robbie Eagles, «Hangman» Adam Page y Brody King derrotaron a Kyle Fletcher, MJF y Mark Davis.
  • Konosuke Takeshita derrotó a Dalton Castle.
  • Toni Storm y Orange Cassidy derrotaron a Jon Moxley y Marina Shafir.

LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

Archivo de artículos