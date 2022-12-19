Mientras esperamos a la celebración de un nuevo Monday Night Raw nos detenemos en el WWE Live Holiday Tour que acaba de llevarse a cabo el 18 de diciembre en el Mayo Civic Center en Rochester, Minnesota. Tenemos los resultados, algunas curiosidades y muchas imágenes.

► WWE Live Holiday Tour (18/12)

Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan y Candice LeRae vencieron a Damage CTRL

The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson y Mia Yim) derrotaron a The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio y Rhea Ripley)

Campeonato Intercontinental: AJ Styles venció a Gunther por descalificación

Kevin Owens, Sheamus y Shinsuke Nakamura vencieron a The Usos y Sami Zayn (con Solo Sikoa)

Madcap Moss y Emma derrotaron a Karrion Kross y Scarlett

The Street Profits (Montez Ford y Angelo Dawkins) derrotaron a Alpha Academy (Chad Gable y Otis)

Campeonato de Estados Unidos: Austin Theory venció a Seth Rollins

Y antes de pasar a las imágenes podemos hacer algunos apuntes:

Es una práctica habitual para que en distintas ciudades los fans puedan ver el mismo espectáculo pero, aunque hubo un cambio en el orden, los resultados de los combates fueron los mismos que en el house show del sábado en Moline, Illinois.

La arena donde se hizo este evento no televisado, el Mayo Civic Center, fue la casa del programa semanal de la American Wrestling Association que se emitía en ESPN de 1989 a 1990. Otras compañías como TNA (ahora IMPACT! Wrestling) o ECW también realizaron shows.

Scarlett continúa desarrollando su carrera como luchadora en espera (no se ha confirmado oficialmente) de que luche en WWE TV.

Kevin Owens sigue luchando y parece que ha dejado atrás finalmente sus problemas de rodilla.

Tanto Madcap Moss y Emma como Karrion Kross y Scarlett nunca lucharon juntos todavía en la televisión de WWE.

It’s the little…..tall things that get me every time. Now I’m ready for #WWERochester! pic.twitter.com/k7QG0aIOQP — Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) December 18, 2022

Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) gives a tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) in Lee’s hometown of Rochester, NY. ❤️#WWERochester pic.twitter.com/5BEwryZXZI — Ella Jay (@itsellajay) December 4, 2022