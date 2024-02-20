La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Create A Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Top Guys Only, el cual tuvo lugar el 18 de febrero 2024, desde Knights Of Columbus en Lynbrook, New York, Estados Unidos.

Create A Pro Wrestling Academy es un centro de formación y promotora de lucha libre profesional ubicado en Hicksville, Nueva York. Dirigido por la ex superestrella de la WWE Brian Myers y Pat Buck (propietario de WrestlePro). La empresa tuvo su gran inauguración el 12 de marzo de 2014.

► Resultados Create A Pro

Pre-Show Match: Cliff Marshall, El Magnifico & TK Wilde vencieron a QGTM (Jey Mesias & Pat Fitzpatrick) & Will Straus CAP TV Title Match: Jake Lang retuvo ante Phil Cardigan CAP Mayhem Medal Title Four Way Match: The Sweeper retuvo ante JGeorge, Love Doug y Tristian Kyle Submission Match: Nick Robles venció a Liam Davis CAP Women’s Championship Tournament Semi Final Match: Nat Castle venció a Little Mean Kathleen Bobby Orlando, Brian Myers, Eric Young & The Midlife Express (CPA & Kevin Tibbs) vencieron a Aaron Rourke, Even Stevens (Stephen Azure & Steve Somerset) & The Adrenaline Express (Eric James & VSK)

Bryce Donovan & Evil Kip defeat The Birds Of The Sun (GKM & Leo Sparrow) CAP Title #1 Contendership Four Way Match: Dante Drago venció a Bronson, TJ Crawford y Vargas CAP Women’s Title Tournament Semi Final Match: Gabby Forza venció a Notorious Mimi