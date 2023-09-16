Resultados Create A Pro Wrestling 15 de septiembre 2023 | Heartache Tonight

por
Un cartel para el torneo de lucha de Harry Potter de la WWE que presenta una reseña de Heartache esta noche.

La empresa, Create A Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Heartache Tonightel cual tuvo lugar el 15 de septiembre desde The Knights of Columbus en Lynbrook, New York.

Create A Pro Wrestling Academy es un centro de formación y promotora de lucha libre profesional ubicado en Hicksville, Nueva York . Dirigido por la superestrella de IMPACT! Wrestling Brian Myers y Pat Buck (propietario de WrestlePro ). El negocio celebró su gran inauguración el 12 de marzo de 2014.

El viernes 15 de septiembre por la noche, Create A Pro celebró su gran evento, Heartache Tonight. El programa contó con muchos grandes momentos y combates, entre ellos, Rosemary haciendo su debut en Create A Pro contra Notorious Mimi, Gabby Forza en una lucha de primera ronda del Create A Pro Women’s Championship contra Ariela Nyx, y Bryce Donovan defendiendo su Create A Pro Championship contra Evil Kip en una lucha por el título contra la carrera.

► Resultados Create A Pro Wrestling

El cartel de Heartache Tonight de WWE | Resultados 15 de septiembre 2023.

  1. Create A Pro Mayhem Medal match: The Sweeper retuvo ante Cliff Marshall, Sebastian Amor, JGeorge y Tristian Kyle
  2. Bronson vencio a Dante Drago
  3. Create A Pro Women’s Championship Tournament First Match: Gabby Forza venció a Ariela Nyx
  4. Vargas venció a Nick Robles
  5.  Adrenaline Express (VSK and Eric James) vencieron a Steve Somerset and Phil Cardigan
  6. Max Caster venció a “The Artist Known As” Jake Lang
  7. Create A Pro Tag Team Championship match: Midlife Express (CPA and Kevin Tibbs) retuvieron ante Birds of the Sun (GKM and Leo Sparrow)
  8. Create A Pro Television Championship match: Bobby Orlando retuvo ante Liam Davis
  9. Create A Pro Women’s Championship Tournament First-Round Match: Notorious Mimi venció a Rosemary
  10. Create A Pro Championship “Title vs. Career” match: Bryce Donovan retuvo ante Evil Kip

 

LA LUCHA SIGUE...
Suscríbete para recibir un resumen diario de las últimas noticias.
icon
Al suscribirte confirmas estar de acuerdo con nuestra política de privacidad

Archivo de artículos