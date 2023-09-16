La empresa, Create A Pro Wrestling, presento su evento Heartache Tonight, el cual tuvo lugar el 15 de septiembre desde The Knights of Columbus en Lynbrook, New York.

Create A Pro Wrestling Academy es un centro de formación y promotora de lucha libre profesional ubicado en Hicksville, Nueva York . Dirigido por la superestrella de IMPACT! Wrestling Brian Myers y Pat Buck (propietario de WrestlePro ). El negocio celebró su gran inauguración el 12 de marzo de 2014.

El viernes 15 de septiembre por la noche, Create A Pro celebró su gran evento, Heartache Tonight. El programa contó con muchos grandes momentos y combates, entre ellos, Rosemary haciendo su debut en Create A Pro contra Notorious Mimi, Gabby Forza en una lucha de primera ronda del Create A Pro Women’s Championship contra Ariela Nyx, y Bryce Donovan defendiendo su Create A Pro Championship contra Evil Kip en una lucha por el título contra la carrera.

► Resultados Create A Pro Wrestling

Create A Pro Mayhem Medal match: The Sweeper retuvo ante Cliff Marshall, Sebastian Amor, JGeorge y Tristian Kyle Bronson vencio a Dante Drago Create A Pro Women’s Championship Tournament First Match: Gabby Forza venció a Ariela Nyx Vargas venció a Nick Robles Adrenaline Express (VSK and Eric James) vencieron a Steve Somerset and Phil Cardigan Max Caster venció a “The Artist Known As” Jake Lang Create A Pro Tag Team Championship match: Midlife Express (CPA and Kevin Tibbs) retuvieron ante Birds of the Sun (GKM and Leo Sparrow) Create A Pro Television Championship match: Bobby Orlando retuvo ante Liam Davis Create A Pro Women’s Championship Tournament First-Round Match: Notorious Mimi venció a Rosemary Create A Pro Championship “Title vs. Career” match: Bryce Donovan retuvo ante Evil Kip