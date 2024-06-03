La empresa de lucha libre independiente, City Championship Wrestling, presento su evento CCW Third Year Anniversary Event, el cual tuvo lugar el 1 de junio 2024, desde L’Anse Creuse High School en Harrison Township, Michigan, Estados Unidos.
City Championship Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Bettendorf, Iowa, Estados Unidos. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.
► Resultados City Championship Wrestling
- Mike Marvel venció a Gutter
- War Hoss (Crosshairs Kelly & Pat The Bruiser) vencieron a None More Violent (CHO & Jinn Hallows)
- Armando Alvarez venció a Gran Trueno
- Joseph Antonio Guererro venció a Big Jorge, Roddy Sauvino y Chad Alpha
- Bendrick Bison & Morgan Taylor vencieron a Thee Spyder & The Solution
- Jason De Milo venció a Mr. Killmoore
- The Dub Club (KJ Reynolds & Ryan Matthias) vencieron a New Albania (Ike Watts & Jay Abrams)
- CCW Tag Team Title Match (vakant): The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vencieron a The Dub Club (KJ Reynolds & Ryan Matthias) para convertirse en nuevos campeones
- King Kong Coleman venció a Tommy Rinks
- The Golden Brothers (Harley Rock & Nev Ryder) vencieron a Those F’N Guys (Don Tone & Jay Leo)
- Georg Mack venció a August Albright, Eddie Dylan y TJK
- Lance Starr venció a Jontae Keith
- Chuck Bates, Gunner Wixx & Ricki Morris vencieron a Grim Reality (Angel De Fay & Devon Ryker) & Leela Hall
- Jack Delaney venció a Yeti Henderson
- 50 Man Two Rings Battle Royal: Winner: Darion Ultra
- CCW Heavyweight Title Match: Freedom Ramsey venció a Andre Kabashi para convertirse en nuevo campeón