Resultados Circle 6 Wrestling 1 de septiembre 2023 | (Sic)est of the Six

Un cartel con la frase "fantasmas de los seis" para el evento Resultados Circle 6 Wrestling el 1 de septiembre de 2023.

La compañía de lucha libre independiente Circle 6 Wrestling presentó su evento (Sic)est of the Six, desde Reggies Rock Club en Chicago, Illinois.  El evento fue transmitido en vivo por Youtube.

 

Resultados Cicle 6 Wrestling

El (Sic)est del logotipo de Six Circle sobre un fondo negro.

  1. (Sic)est Of The Six First Round Barbed Wire Warfare Death Match: Dale Patricks venció a Deklan Grant
  2. (Sic)est Of The Six First Round Pane Killer Death Match: AKIRA venció a Orin Veidt
  3. (Sic)est Of The Six First Round Blunt Force Trauma Death Match: Otis Cogar venció a Remington Rhor
  4. Number One Contendership Match for the Circle 6 Championship: Matthew Justice venció a Atticus Cogar
  5. Last Chance Four Way Scramble Death Match: Tommy Vendetta venció a Deklan Grant, Orin Veidt y Remington Rhor
  6. (Sic)est Of The Six Semi Final Dog Collar Death Match: Dale Patricks venció a Otis Cogar
  7. (Sic)est Of The Six Semi Final Bundle Up Death Match: AKIRA venció a Tommy Vendetta
  8. Bobby Beverly & Matt Tremont venció a AJ Gray & Alex Colon
  9. (Sic)est Of The Six Finals Bundle Up Death Match: AKIRA venció a Dale Patricks
