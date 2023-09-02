La compañía de lucha libre independiente Circle 6 Wrestling presentó su evento (Sic)est of the Six, desde Reggies Rock Club en Chicago, Illinois. El evento fue transmitido en vivo por Youtube.

Resultados Cicle 6 Wrestling

(Sic)est Of The Six First Round Barbed Wire Warfare Death Match: Dale Patricks venció a Deklan Grant (Sic)est Of The Six First Round Pane Killer Death Match: AKIRA venció a Orin Veidt (Sic)est Of The Six First Round Blunt Force Trauma Death Match: Otis Cogar venció a Remington Rhor Number One Contendership Match for the Circle 6 Championship: Matthew Justice venció a Atticus Cogar Last Chance Four Way Scramble Death Match: Tommy Vendetta venció a Deklan Grant, Orin Veidt y Remington Rhor (Sic)est Of The Six Semi Final Dog Collar Death Match: Dale Patricks venció a Otis Cogar (Sic)est Of The Six Semi Final Bundle Up Death Match: AKIRA venció a Tommy Vendetta Bobby Beverly & Matt Tremont venció a AJ Gray & Alex Colon (Sic)est Of The Six Finals Bundle Up Death Match: AKIRA venció a Dale Patricks