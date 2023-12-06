La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Cincy Wrestling, presento su evento Live Pro Wrestling, el cual tuvo lugar el 3 de diciembre 2023 desde Hamilton, Ohio.
Cincy Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Cincinnati, Ohio, Estados Unidos. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo el territorio norteamericano con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.
► Resultados Cincy Wrestling
- Cincy Wrestling Cruiserweight Title / TDH Title Match: Gaston LaRue [TDH] retuvo ante Avery Hurts
- Cincy Wrestling Tag Team Title Match: Roach (Ryan Wylde & Steve Vil) retuvieron ante Bosom Buddies (GG Jacobs & MVP Pete)
- Mr. Cincinnati Five Way Match: Adam Rohrgeous venció a Jake Shepherd besiegt, Aaron Williams, Party Mike y The Exception
- Tag Team Street Fight: Mad Man Pondo & Shadow WX vencieron a Omega & Tom Sharp
- Cincy Wrestling Title Match: Savion venció a Carson Drake para convertirse en nuevo campeon