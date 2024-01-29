La empresa de lucha libre independiente, Best Entertainment Wrestling, presento su evento Victory Vendetta, el cual tuvo lugar el 27 de enero 2024, desde Pembina Place en Redwater, Alberta, Canadá.
Best Entertainment Wrestling, es una compañía de lucha libre independiente con sede en Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canadá. Presentan eventos alrededor de todo su territorio con talentos regionales que dan todo sobre el ring.
► Resultados Best Entertainment Wrestling
- MPW Heavyweight Title Match: Mighty KC retuvo ante Alix Rain (w/Jared Rogers)
- Dean Richtor venció a Wrath
- Prankster Pete venció a TY Jackson
- Beast Around (Jude Dawkins & Travis Cole) vencieron a The Wild Boys (Jake Woods & Tyler Adams)
- Blake Kannon venció a Levi Night
- BEW National Heavyweight Title Match: Bobby Sharp retuvo ante Massive Damage
- BEW Interprovincial Womens Title Triple Threat Match: Rylie Rose retuvo ante Kat Von Heez y The Matriarch